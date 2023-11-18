Following the season-ending wrist injury to Joe Burrow, expect a negative fantasy football effect for most of the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals took a big blow to their season when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. The injury has already called into question if the Bengals still have any shot at the playoffs, but it will also affect the rest of the team's fantasy football production.

So how does this impact the Bengals' fantasy-wise as Jake Browning takes over at quarterback? While obviously this question is much less important than the health of Burrow and the Bengals in general, his injury will undoubtedly impact the other Bengals' players fantasy prospects going forward.

Let's take a look at how this injury might affect the top Bengals players fantasy-wise.

Bengals Wide Receivers:

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is a receiver who should most likely stay on the bench after the Burrow injury. Aside from the injury to Burrow, Higgins has already struggled fantasy-wise this year. He has had two games with over ten points, with his best performance coming in a 20.9-point showing against the Ravens in Week 2. For Higgins, his low output has a lot to do with his own injuries. He's now missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and has only played in seven games this season.

Higgins' production was already struggling with Burrow, so he should most likely be avoided going forward unless he begins putting up big stats and points again.

Ja'Marr Chase

If any of the receivers is best suited to survive the injury to Burrow and still be worth a start, it's Chase. Sure, Chase didn't have a great game Thursday. He had just two receptions for 12 yards and a last minute touchdown in garbage time. However, a huge reason for that wasn't just the injury to Burrow, but the injury to Tee Higgins. With Higgins out, it was obvious for the Ravens defense to focus their efforts on limiting Chase. Baltimore also has a top-2 defense and top-4 passing defense, so they were going to be a tough matchup for Chase either way. Chase came out of this game with 7.2 points, which is more than their first game versus the Ravens when he had 3.1 points.

The plus side of Ja'Marr Chase is that he is the Bengals receiver with the best chance of taking a slant or short pass to the house on any given play. With Browning in at quarterback, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bengals take on a more conservative game plan and schemes up easier throws. Chase is easily the receiver with the best chance at maximizing a short pass into a bigger gain. Chase may not put up the numbers he would with Burrow, but a player of his caliber is bound to make an impact at some point, regardless of who his passer is.

Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd has the lowest ceiling of the three Bengals receivers which should rightly scare away fantasy managers. Though his season high in points came earlier this week with 11.7 points against the Houston Texans. However, he just put up a dud with just 2.2 points against the Ravens. He only has two touchdowns all season and like Higgins, is not a surefire start with or without Burrow in the lineup right now.

Unless there are no better options, be cautious of starting Boyd going forward.

Running Back:

Joe Mixon:

If there's one Bengal whose fantasy status could improve from the Joe Burrow injury, it's Joe Mixon. It's no guarantee that Mixon will put up more points now that Cincy may want to rely on their running game more given that the whole offense could tank without Burrow, but Mixon has the best shot of improving.

Mixon has been on a solid streak lately, putting up at least 10 points in each of the past four games. He also has at least one touchdown in each of the past four games, making him the most consistent scoring weapon for the Bengals along with Chase.

In total, Mixon put up 21 touches for 100 yards and a receiving touchdown against the Ravens. When Browning came into the game, Cincinnati relied on him more, which should benefit his prospects and make him worth at least a flex start.

Bengals D/ST:

The Bengals defense and special teams is another area which could see a negative impact fantasy-wise. The unit currently ranks 12th, but if Browning is unable to protect the ball and turns the football over, it could create easy scoring opportunities for opposing teams. While Cincinnati has one of the better defenses in the league, the fantasy scores might not reflect it if they're put in poor positions by an offense lacking its star.