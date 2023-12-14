Dak Prescott has been on fire lately, but is he the top fantasy football quarterback for Week 15?

Fantasy football playoffs are officially upon us. While the 2023 NFL regular season winding down, the fantasy football postseason is just getting started, and whether you are playing in single-elimination or a two-week playoff format, Week 15 is going to be huge for owners whose teams are still fighting for a championship. As always, having a top-tier quarterback in your lineup and producing is crucial, but with so many quarterbacks injured, it may put you in a bind for this big week. Don't worry, though, because we've got you covered with our Week 15 quarterback rankings list, so let's dive into the action and take a closer look at the position as the next slate of games approaches.

Top Quarterbacks Week 15

For the most part, the top quarterbacks in fantasy football this season have been a pretty consistent bunch, but in Week 15, there's a bit of a shakeup. Jalen Hurts is the top option this week, even though he's coming off an 8.98-point dud in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column, and they have a solid matchup against the vulnerable Seattle Seahawks.

Right behind Hurts is Dak Prescott, who has been on absolute fire lately, and could partake in a shootout against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. Prescott has scored at least 24.88 fantasy points in six of his last eight games, and he should add to that tally against the Bills. Lamar Jackson, who is fresh off a monster outing in Week 14, is right behind Prescott and will look to keep up his momentum as well.

Wrapping up the top five is Josh Allen at four and Brock Purdy at five. The Bills need a win over the Cowboys in Week 15, so they are going to be putting the ball in Allen's hands all game long in order to give themselves their best shot at picking up a victory. And Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers offense has been cooking lately, so a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals should see them put together another big day at the office.

Top Sleeper Quarterbacks Week 15

For folks who don't have a top quarterback option in Week 15, don't panic, because there are some solid sleeper options who can help out this week. The top among them is Matthew Stafford, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams offense come back to life now that they are fully healthy. Stafford has three straight 20+ point outings, and he should be able to make that four against a weak Washington Commanders secondary.

Another guy who is a decent plug-and-play option this week is Russell Wilson. It hasn't always been pretty, but the Denver Broncos are on a roll as of late, and Wilson has been a steadying presence under center for them. He's not going to put up bunches of points, but he should be able to find the end zone a couple times against the Detroit Lions susceptible defense.

On the other side of the Rams matchup, Sam Howell could also be in for a big day with the Commanders coming off their Week 14 bye. Washington has fallen apart since the trade deadline, but Howell has remained a consistent fantasy producer if nothing else, and he has a fairly high ceiling. He's riskier than the other two guys, but if he goes off, Howell could end up being the steal of the week at quarterback.

Top Bust Quarterbacks Week 15

There are a lot of your typical top-tier quarterbacks who have very high bust potential in Week 15. Chief among them is Patrick Mahomes, who draws a surprisingly tough matchup against the New England Patriots defense. The Kansas City Chiefs should win this game easily, but Mahomes has been struggling with the lack of playmaking talent around him lately, and it could result in a meager showing.

Another guy going up against a tough AFC East defense is Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled in the Miami Dolphins upset loss to the Tennessee Titans. The status of Tyreek Hill bears watching here, but the Jets have been extremely tough on quarterbacks from a fantasy perspective all season long, and they have already played against Tagovailoa this season. Even if Hill plays, Tagovailoa should probably be left on the bench this week..

One of the breakout quarterbacks this season in fantasy football has been C.J. Stroud, but his situation just looks totally unappealing this week. Stroud picked up a concussion in Week 14, struggled mightily against the Jets defense after losing Nico Collins early to a calf injury, and now has a matchup with a Titans team that just clamped Tagovailoa on deck. Stroud may ultimately not end up playing, but either way, you probably should look for another quarterback to fill in for him this week.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 15

24. Gardner Minshew, IND (vs. PIT)

23. Easton Stick, LAC (@ LVR)

22. Tommy DeVito, NYG (@ NO)

21. Will Levis, TEN (vs. HOU)

20. Nick Mullens, MIN (@ CIN)

19. Jake Browning, CIN (vs. MIN)

18. Jared Goff, DET (vs. DEN)

17. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ GB)

16. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. BAL)

15. Sam Howell, WAS (@ LAR)

14. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NYJ)

13. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF)

12. Russell Wilson, DEN (@ DET)

11. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. WAS)

10. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. PHI)

9. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ NE)

8. C.J. Stroud, HOU (@ TEN)

7. Jordan Love, GB (vs. TB)

6. Justin Fields, CHI (@ CLE)

5. Brock Purdy, SF (@ARI)

4. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. DAL)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ JAX)

2. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ BUF)

1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ SEA)