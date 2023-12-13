Tight end offers plenty of good, and bad options in the Week 15 slate.

With three-quarters of the NFL season complete, we now enter the climax of the regular season. NFL teams are battling for a playoff spot, while fantasy football managers are fighting to advance in their playoffs. Now, more than ever, it is is important to devote some time to one of the most overlooked positions in many lineups: tight ends.

Which tight ends should you start in this crucial juncture of this season, and which ones are better off kept on the bench? Find out in Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 15

Ravens' Isaiah Likely (vs. Jaguars)

Whether you look at Likely's Week 14 production or the Jacksonville Jaguars' secondary struggles, the result is the same: start Isaiah Likely in Week 15. The Baltimore Ravens tight end finished third among all players at the position in scoring last week with 19.3 fantasy points.

One of the players who finished above him was Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku — who tore apart the Jaguars defense all afternoon. Likely is a borderline top-five fantasy tight end this weekend.

Rams' Davis Allen (vs. Commanders)

Sometimes fantasy football requires a leap of faith. Davis Allen had one career catch coming into last week, yet the rookie tight end finished with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams. If Tyler Higbee is out for Week 15, then Davis Allen enters serious fantasy consideration.

Matthew Stafford has been much better as of late, and the Washington Commanders' defense is the worst in the league against the pass, making for an inviting matchup.

Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo (vs. Texans)

It has been a frustrating year for Chigoziem Okonkwo, who has not been able to build on his solid rookie season. But the second-year tight end now has three consecutive games with at least three catches and 45 receiving yards. Okonkwo also has a favorable matchup this weekend against a Houston Texans defense that is allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. All signs point to a breakout game for Okonkwo.

TEs to Sit in Week 15

Texans' Dalton Schultz (vs. Titans)

Schultz has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and is still questionable entering Week 15. Even if he does play, there is the possibility that C.J. Stroud (concussion) does not start for Houston. Add in a Tennessee Titans defense that is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and Schultz is not a worthy playoff starter.

Eagles' Dallas Goedert (vs. Seahawks)

Goedert made a quiet return to the field in Week 14, posting four catches for 30 yards in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Many fantasy managers will hope for a boost in production this weekend, but Goedert only had two double-digit fantasy showings in nine weeks before his injury. Goedert has a modest floor, but that is about all he has going for him in Week 15.

Bills' Dalton Kincaid (vs. Cowboys)

Dalton Kincaid was a dependable fantasy option in the weeks that Dawson Knox missed, recording five straight games with 10-plus fantasy points. But Kincaid is coming off his worst performance in a while — just five catches for 20 yards — and with Knox back on the field, Kincaid has far less upside than before. Add in a tough matchup against a stout Cowboys defense, and Kincaid might finally be losing fantasy relevance.