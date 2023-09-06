Fantasy football is finally back, which means that there are only a few days left to set those lineups before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Today, we will be taking a closer look at the tight end position for the opening week of the season.

The tight end position is a top-heavy group, with a small contingent of consistent, elite producers, followed by a large group of volatile pass-catchers that are difficult to predict week to week. In the Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em series, the focus will mainly be on that latter group and which of those players to play, or avoid, each week.

Keep in mind that all of the picks made in this article are based on PPR (points per reception) scoring. Without any further delay, here are three tight ends to start in Week 1

TEs to Start in Week 1

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Seattle Seahawks)

With Cooper Kupp missing eight games last season, Tyler Higbee had a breakout year in 2022, bringing in a career-high 72 receptions. Kupp is once again a question mark entering Week 1 as he seeks treatment for a hamstring injury, meaning Higbee will be a top target for Matthew Stafford.

The Los Angeles Rams are also facing the Seattle Seahawks, a team that gave up 13.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends last year, which was second-most in the NFL. All signs point to starting Higbee in Week 1.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (vs. Tennessee Titans)

It will be interesting to see how the tight end situation and overall pass-catching distribution works out for the New Orleans Saints this year. Juwan Johnson ranked second on the team with 508 receiving yards and paced the offense with seven receiving touchdowns in 2022. New quarterback Derek Carr will likely increase the passing volume for the Saints in 2023, and it's worth noting they did not make any notable additions at wide receiver this past offseason. Johnson's biggest source of competition comes from backup tight end Foster Moreau, who played with Carr for four seasons on the Raiders.

Johnson is facing a Tennessee Titans defense that gave up 11.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends last year — fifth-most in the NFL — and regardless of how the tight end situation plays out, Johnson is a candidate for a big day in Week 1.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (vs. Green Bay Packers)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

After a slow start to the year, Cole Kmet turned it on down the stretch. In the final nine games of the season, the Chicago Bears tight end averaged a solid four catches for 42.8 yards while hauling in six total touchdowns during this stretch — giving him an average of 12.3 fantasy points per contest.

Kmet had a strong outing in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers last year, when he hauled in six catches for 72 yards. If he can put together similar production, and even potentially haul in a touchdown, Kmet will be a top-ten fantasy football tight end in Week 1.

TEs to Sit in Week 1

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

Pat Freiermuth is coming off a strong sophomore season in which he had 63 catches for 732 yards (both sixth among NFL tight ends) and two touchdowns. With a full season of Kenny Pickett under center, the Penn State product figures to be a strong fantasy football tight end for the 2023 season as well.

The problem is that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the formidable San Francisco 49ers defense. The Niners allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL last year and gave up just 7.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which was the sixth-lowest total in the NFL.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (vs. New Orleans Saints)

Chigoziem Okonkwo led all rookie tight ends with 450 receiving yards last season, and his 14.1 yards per catch was the most among any tight end with at least 20 receptions. While there is reason to be excited about Okonkwo in 2023, there is equal reason to steer clear of the Titans tight end in Week 1.

The Titans had the third-worst passing offense in the league last year, and they will be facing a Saints defense that gave up a league-best 509 receiving yards and 5.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends last year. Tennessee's offense should be more consistent in 2023, but that may not mean much for Okonkwo in Week 1 against New Orleans.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (vs. Buffalo Bills)

With Aaron Rodgers now under center for the New York Jets, Tyler Conklin has the potential to be a viable fantasy football option moving forward. But it is best to avoid the Jets tight end in Week 1.

The Buffalo Bills were the only team to not allow a touchdown to a tight end in 2022 and gave up just 7.5 yards per reception to tight ends, which was also the best mark in the NFL. It is best to keep Conklin on the bench in Week 1.