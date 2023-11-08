Which fantasy football defenses should you start, and which should you sit in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season?

Week 9 of the NFL season saw some defenses beat up on the lesser quarterbacks around the league. With Week 10 right around the corner with multiple explosive offenses on bye, which defenses should you start, and which should you sit?

Check out the Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em edition for fantasy football defenses below:

Start ‘Em: Fantasy Football defenses to start in Week 10

Seattle Seahawks (vs WAS): Some will choose to shy away from the Seahawks after the Ravens blew them out last week, but a matchup with Sam Howell is too rich to pass up. The Commanders have allowed the 4th most fantasy points to opposing fantasy football defenses, and the Seahawks are loaded with talent on that side of the ball. Seattle has a rich history of beating up on lesser offenses over the years, and that should continue in this matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs TEN): Will Levis has looked like a competent starting quarterback through his first two starts, but playing on the road when teams have a little more film on you can make life difficult. The Bucs have a good chance at turning over the rookie in this one, as they've been a solid unit most of the season and the Titans will likely lean on Derrick Henry a little more than they have been.

Las Vegas Raiders (vs NYJ): The Jets have a banged-up offensive line, and Zach Wilson has been a disaster as of late. Antonio Pierce's team looked significantly more motivated in their first game after Josh McDaniels was canned, and the Jets are going to have a whale of a time stopping Maxx Crosby from getting home. Stream against the Jets without discretion for the rest of the season so long as Wilson remains the starter at quarterback.

Other defenses you're already starting: Saints D (@ MIN), Bills D (vs DEN), Steelers D (vs GB)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Sit ‘Em: Fantasy Football defenses to sit in Week 10

Detroit Lions (@ LAC): The Lions are a fantastic defense to own for the stretch run, so you don't want to cut them if at all possible. Sitting them, however, is the right move against a Chargers team that rarely coughs up turnovers and looks much more dynamic with Austin Ekeler approaching full speed again. Hold on to the Lions in season-long fantasy football leagues, but sit them this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs SF): Brock Purdy has hit a little slump, but it's not nearly as bad as the losing streak would indicate. The Jags have been a great fantasy football defense to own, but the 49ers simply have too many weapons and should be back at full strength after the bye with Deebo Samuel projected to return. The Jags D are still a good hold the rest of the way, but bench them this week if you can afford to carry an extra defense on your roster.

Houston Texans (@ CIN): The Texans have been a great story, but the Bengals look all the way back with Joe Burrow moving well and firing bullets yet again. There was a stretch where they could be targeted, but you'll want to stay away from streaming against the Bengals for the rest of the year. This feels like another shootout for CJ Stroud and the surprising Texans offense.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Bengals D (vs HOU), Patriots D (vs IND), Broncos D (@ BUF)