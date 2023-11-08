With Week 9 all finished up, here are the best fantasy football defenses to play heading into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season featured a few defenses popping off against bad quarterbacks, but will Week 10 be more of the same? Which fantasy football can make the most out of some tasty matchups in Week 10?

Will the Dallas Cowboys defense score more points on their own than the Giants will on offense? Will the vibe change for Las Vegas last against a tough New York Jets defense? Can the Saints defense run up another big point total against the Vikings?

We'll answer all those questions and more in the fantasy football defense rankings, but for now, let's get to the deep sleepers and viable fantasy defense streaming options for Week 10.

Streaming Week 10 DEF options

Las Vegas Raiders (vs NYJ): The “dead coach bounce” was real for the Raiders last week, and now the “Zach Wilson boost” awaits in Week 10. The Jets are a team you can stream against with confidence, and while the Raiders won't always look as dominant defensively as last week, this is a group that has steam with Maxx Crosby getting to the quarterback so frequently. Fire them up again in Week 10 if they were left on your league's waiver wire.

Seattle Seahawks (vs WAS): The Seahawks were torched by the Ravens last week, but Baltimore is known for snowballing an opponent every now and then. Shake it off, and get ready to stream against Sam Howell and a Commanders offense that coughs up the fourth most points to fantasy defenses on the season.

Chicago Bears (vs CAR): Are you ready to be hurt again? Streaming the Bears defense is rarely a good idea, but this game should be so u-g-l-y that both fantasy defenses could be used in a pinch coming off short weeks. Chicago's defense is very good against the run, and Montez Sweat should be able to put some pressure on Bryce Young, who just isn't seeing the field well right now. All it takes is a few mistakes — and Young has been making them — to make the Bears a very viable play in this slogfest.

Favorite Week 10 FanDuel DFS plays

San Francisco 49ers (@ JAX) – FD $4100: While the Jaguars aren't a team we'll typically target on FanDuel's main slate, this is more about the 49ers defense being fresh coming off a bye week and adding another elite edge rusher in Chase Young at the trade deadline. The 49ers are much more talented than the latest losing streak would indicate, and a big discount like this in fantasy football should be taken advantage of.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs GB) – FD $4300: The Packers offense just doesn't have a lot of juice. Green Bay hasn't scored over 20 points in six straight weeks, and the Steelers defense is a different monster with Cam Heyward in the middle along with TJ Watt. This feels like a low-scoring, grind-it-out type game, and siding with the home team at a very affordable mid-range price feels like a great call.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

1. Dallas Cowboys (vs NYG)

2. New York Jets (@ LV)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs GB)

4. Baltimore Ravens (vs CLE)

5. Buffalo Bills (vs DEN)

6. Seattle Seahawks (vs WAS)

7. San Francisco 49ers (@ JAX)

8. New Orleans Saints (@ MIN)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs TEN)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (vs NYJ)

11. Cleveland Browns (@ BAL)

12. Chicago Bears (vs CAR)

Week 10 Fantasy DEF Rankings Notes

You could make the argument that the Cowboys D has the best fantasy football matchup any opponent will all season against an injured and inept Giants offense at home…Jets D fought valiantly against the Chargers on Monday night but were let down by the offense. That could happen again, but rookie Aidan O'Connell is going to be turned over easier than Justin Herbert…Jordan Love has been mostly solid but wholly unspectacular, and the Steelers D is rounding into peak form…

Deshaun Watson has looked really good against bad defenses, but really bad against good defenses. We know which category the Ravens D falls under…They can be hard to predict, but the Bills D should be fired up in an important game in the AFC East race…We will continue to stream without prejudice against sack-leader Sam Howell, so fire up the Seahawks D in fantasy football despite last week's beatdown…

The 49ers D is well-rested and more talented than ever before. The Jags have been winning, but it has rarely been all that pretty…The Passtronaut, Josh Dobbs, may come crashing back to earth against a significantly better defense than Atlanta's in the Saints D…Will Levis has looked really solid through the first two weeks, but sometimes you get enough pro tape on a quarterback and the rookie wall approaches quickly. That's the thought process with the Bucs D this high…

Zach Wilson gives to fantasy defenses like few others, and the Raiders D are going to play inspired ball under Antonio Pierce…These AFC North matchups tend to get ugly, and Myles Garrett can get you a bunch of points by playing the Browns D all by himself…Playing the Bears D is not something to feel great about, but Thursday Night Football should be a comedy of fantasy football errors in both directions.