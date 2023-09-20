Two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and it's safe to say it's been a wild opening two weeks. Some star players have struggled mightily, while others have had breakout outings early on to make themselves top-tier fantasy producers. The position that amplifies this more than any other is the running back spot.

Week 2 in particular at the running back position was quite wild, and that will likely continue in Week 3. Some big names have already suffered significant injuries, meaning that many fantasy owners are scrambling on the waiver wire looking for their replacements. If you managed to add the right guys on the waiver wire, you may have added legitimate starters at the position for Week 3.

As always, you should have options when it comes to crafting your lineup on a weekly basis, which means that some running backs are better plays this week than others are. So with that in mind, let's pick out three running backs that you should look to start in Week 3, and three that you should look to sit.

Running backs to start in Week 1

Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts (@ Baltimore Ravens)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Everyone was curious how the Indianapolis Colts running back room would look amid Jonathan Taylor's injury and contract holdout situation, and in Week 2, it became very clear that Zack Moss was going to be their guy. After the ground game racked up only 65 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they managed to pick up 126 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The key difference was Moss (18 CAR, 88 YDS, 1 TD, 4 REC, 19 YDS), who made his season debut in Week 2 after missing Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens certainly feature a better defense than the Texans, but as the lead running back for the Colts, Moss should be an easy starting option if you have him in Week 3.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

It's been a bit of a frustrating start to the season for fantasy football owners who invested a high draft pick in Jahmyr Gibbs. He's looked explosive when he's been on the field, but he's largely operated as David Montgomery's backup to start the season. That should change in Week 3 with Montgomery dealing with a thigh injury, making Gibbs a must-start option in Week 3. Gibbs held his own as a receiver in Week 2 (7 CAR, 17 YDS, 7 REC, 39 YDS), but he should be in for a much bigger workload with Montgomery likely missing this contest. Gibbs was trending towards being a guy who you couldn't really start in Week 3, but with Montgomery set to miss time, it looks like the talented rookie running back will get a shot to prove what he can do as the lead running back for the Detroit Lions.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (@ Cincinnati Bengals)

Maybe the biggest surprise in fantasy football is just how many viable options the Los Angeles Rams have on their offense. Puka Nacua has been the waiver wire gem through two weeks, and Tutu Atwell has been solid behind him as well. But with Cam Akers once again seemingly on his way out of Los Angeles for whatever reason, that has thrust Kyren Williams into the starting running back role, and he had a massive outing in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers (14 CAR, 52 YDS, 1 TD, 6 REC, 48 YDS, 1 TD). Williams' dual-threat ability and lack of competition for snaps makes him a gold mine for fantasy owners who managed to land him on the waiver wire, and if you are lucky enough to have picked him up for free, he has RB1 upside in Week 3 after his breakout performance against a stout Niners defense.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Running backs to sit in Week 1

D'Andre Swift/Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

If you took a risk and started D'Andre Swift in Week 3, you ended up reaping quite a huge reward (28 CAR, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC, 6 YDS). The problem is that in Week 1, Swift only had one carry for three yards and one reception for no gain. Kenneth Gainwell was the lead running back to open the season against the New England Patriots, and he wasn't nearly as effective as Swift was (14 CAR, 54 YDS, 4 REC, 20 YDS), although it is worth noting the Patriots defense is much better than the Minnesota Vikings is. Gainwell's status is worth keeping an eye on over the next few days, but if he's healthy, both of these guys are best avoided for Week 3, as it remains to be seen how Nick Sirianni will deploy his top two running backs after Swift's big game. If Gainwell is out again, though, Swift quickly becomes a must-start option.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (@ Jacksonville Jaguars)

There's no question that Dameon Pierce is a talented running back, but he finds himself in maybe the worst situation for a running back in the NFL. The Houston Texans have fallen behind early in both of their games to start the season, resulting in Pierce becoming an afterthought on offense for long stretches of action. Pierce got nothing going on the ground against the Colts in Week 2 (15 CAR, 31 YDS, 2 REC, 4 YDS), and it seems like that just may be the theme of his season. Chances are the Texans will be playing from behind again against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will likely yield another quiet day from Pierce. Until he proves he can produce in Houston's stagnant offense, Pierce needs to remain on the bench, which is obviously a tough pill to swallow for fantasy owners who invested a high draft pick in him.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Las Vegas Raiders)

After a wildly frustrating sophomore season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris has once again been the cause of confusion among fantasy football owners. The Steelers offense has been pretty awful to start the season, and Harris hasn't exactly helped make things any better. He labored through another lethargic outing in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns (10 CAR, 43 YDS, 1 REC, 0 YDS), and it seems like Jaylen Warren is going to be getting a more even split of touches out of the backfield. Harris' volume had made him a playable fantasy option to start his career, but with more touches going Warren's way, and his continued lack of efficiency, it's becoming tougher and tougher to justify starting Harris on a weekly basis.