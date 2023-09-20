Following the conclusion of the NFL's second week, it's time to delve into the world of fantasy football wide receivers. In today's football landscape, the role of wide receivers has never been more crucial, with teams emphasizing big plays and hefty gains. Our Week 3 rankings for PPR leagues will unveil the cream of the crop among wide receivers. But first, let's explore some key considerations.

Is Puka Nacua a Must-Have?

The question arises: How high should we place our trust in Puka Nacua? To be completely objective, Nacua is currently in a prime position, with the Los Angeles Rams leading the NFL in plays run through two games and a staggering 38 percent target share. Even with a conservative estimate of a 30 percent target share on 37 pass attempts, Nacua emerges just outside of our top 10 projected WR for Week 3.

In essence, Nacua should undoubtedly be considered for a spot in your starting lineup. This sentiment holds even in leagues where star receivers like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Tee Higgins reside. While some may argue we're overestimating his potential, leaving Nacua out of your lineup would be a mistake.

Puka Nacua has been an absolutely incredible revelation for the Rams with the absence of Cooper Kupp. Through two weeks:

🏈: 25 catches

🏈: 266 yards

Time to Sell Your Ja'Marr Chase Stock?

The reason for any hesitation in Chase's ranking stems from the struggles of his quarterback. Joe Burrow's limited participation in training camp and the preseason due to a calf injury has had a noticeable impact on his performance. His difficulties with downfield throws, going 0 for 12 on passes beyond 15 yards past the line of scrimmage, are cause for concern. Burrow also boasts the quickest time to throw in the league. Take note that 69.7 percent of his throws were released in under 2.5 seconds, the highest rate in the NFL.

While Chase has evolved beyond being solely a deep-threat receiver, the struggles of his quarterback have certainly affected his output. Despite believing in Burrow's long-term prospects, it appears that he may miss Week 3 due to a calf aggravation. In his absence, Jake Browning may start against the Rams on Monday. Browning is yet to complete his first NFL pass. That's bad news for Chase and his fantasy football managers.

What About Nico Collins?

Nico Collins has made an impressive start to the season. He has amassed 13 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown. He's reaping the rewards of a pass-heavy offense in Houston. Collins also ranks fifth in the NFL in air yards with only 20 targets. This equates to a commendable 22 percent target share. That's particularly noteworthy for a player primarily utilized as a downfield option. Sure, he may not have vaulted into WR1 territory in fantasy football, as Houston likely won't maintain its rookie quarterback's 45-plus passes per game pace. Still, Collins is now firmly in the WR3 conversation. While the pace may slow down, he offers significant upside in an offense expected to remain pass-centric.

Injury Concerns

Week 2 brought its share of injuries to notable wide receivers. These include Christian Watson, Diontae Johnson, Brandin Cooks, and Jakobi Meyers. While Watson is included in this initial list, the status of Johnson, Cooks, and Meyers remains uncertain and should be monitored throughout the week.

Additionally, Week 2 witnessed the exits of Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Darnell Mooney due to injuries. As of now, Adams and Wilson are retained in our Week 3 rankings, while Waddle, OBJ, and Mooney have been removed.

In Week 3, it's crucial to make wise choices when selecting your wide receivers. Look for those who are heavily involved in their team's offensive schemes, both in carries and pass-catching opportunities. These players will undoubtedly boost your PPR league scores. Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. LAC (1)

2. Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. DEN (2)

3. Stefon Diggs, BUF @ WAS (4)

4. Davante Adams, LV vs. PIT (6)

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET vs. ATL (5)

6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ ARI (7)

7. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN vs. LAR (8)

8. Calvin Ridley, JAC vs. HOU (11)

9. A.J. Brown, PHI @ TB (3)

10. Chris Olave, NO @ GB (10)

11. Keenan Allen, LAC @ MIN (13)

12. DeVonta Smith, PHI @ TB (9)

13. Puka Nacua, LAR @ CIN (14)

14. DK Metcalf, SEA vs. CAR (15)

15. Deebo Samuel, SF vs. NYG (18)

16. Mike Evans, TB vs. PHI (21)

17. Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. NYG (20)

18. Tee Higgins, CIN vs. LAR (16)

19. Mike Williams, LAC @ MIN (17)

20. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. CAR (22)

21. Garrett Wilson, NYJ vs. NE (26)

22. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. BUF (27)

23. George Pickens, PIT @ LV (28)

24. Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ BAL (30)

25. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN @ CLE (29)

26. DJ Moore, CHI @ KC (31)

27. Chris Godwin, TB vs. PHI (23)

28. Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ MIA (34)

29. Amari Cooper, CLE vs. TEN (19)

30. Zay Flowers, BAL vs. IND (25)

31. Michael Thomas, NO @ GB (37)

32. Drake London, ATL @ DET (32)

33. Nico Collins, HOU @ JAC (24)

34. Christian Watson, GB @ CHI (36)

35. Christian Kirk, JAC vs. HOU (35)

36. Jordan Addison, MIN vs. LAC (38)