Kickers are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which kickers should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Kickers have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Week 5 of the NFL 2023 season is upon us, and fantasy football managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several kickers to start and several to sit in Week 5.

Kickers to Start in Week 5:

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ ATL)

The Houston Texans have been a surprise for the first quarter of the season and Ka'imi Fairbairn has been efficient for the offense as well. He has missed only one of his 12 attempts and has scored at least eight or more fantasy points in each game this season. Just in his last two games alone against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's been averaging 12.5 fantasy points per game which includes six field goals and seven PATs. This is not the Houston Texans of old, Fairbairn could be a weekly starter from here on out for the rest of the season.

Riley Patterson, DET (vs. CAR)

If you're looking for a kicker to start in Week 5, Riley Patterson of the Detroit Lions could be a great option against the Carolina Panthers. Patterson has been a reliable kicker for the Lions, making all five of his field goal attempts and all 13 of his extra point attempts this season. Also, The Panthers have allowed the seventh-most points to kickers this season. With the Lion's offense always being in a position to put up points, Patterson normally has a ton of opportunities to kick one through the uprights, and going against a porous defense like the Carolina Panthers the Lions and Patterson should up points on Sunday.

Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. NYJ)

Wil Lutz is a solid fantasy option in Week 5 against the New York Jets. The Jets have a poor red zone defense, allowing the most touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. They have also allowed the most field goal attempts and fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Lutz has been a very consistent kicker throughout his career. He has made 84.6% of his field goal attempts and 99.2% of his extra point attempts. He is also a good long-range kicker, making 81.5% of his field goal attempts from 50 yards or more. Lutz has averaged 7.5 fantasy points per game this season, but he has the potential to score more against the Jets. He is a good bet to make at least one field goal and one extra point, and he has a chance to hit a long field goal or two.

Kickers to Sit in Week 5:

Brandon McManus, JAC (@ BUF)

Brandon McManus McManus had a great performance in Week 4, earning the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. With that said, you should hinder your expectations coming into this matchup in London against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have allowed the fourth-fewest points to kickers this season and have one of the top defenses in the league that even held the high-flying Miami Dolphins offense in check just last week. The Jaguars skills players, as well as special teams, are in for a regression in Week 5.

Evan McPherson, CIN (@ ARI)

The Bengals offense has been struggling to score points consistently this season with the injury to Joe Burrow and now the injury to Tee Higgins. The lack of offensive production has stifled the production of Evan McPherson who was one of the top kickers in 2022. As for this matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, they have allowed the fifth-fewest points to kickers this season and it's hard to expect some type of offensive explosion for this Bengals' offense this week which means fewer chances for McPherson and another possible lackluster performance.

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. HOU)

While Koo has been a reliable kicker for the Falcons in the past, he has struggled with consistency this season. After one solid performance this season, he has to top more than six fantasy points in his other three outings. The Falcons offense is predicated on running the ball and maintaining control of the clock and the time of possession which means fewer opportunities for Koo. Also, with the way Desmon Ridder has been playing turning the ball over and going against a defense that has been hot as of late the opportunities could be even less for Koo in Week 5.

In conclusion, having kickers is of utmost importance in fantasy football when you need points the most. When looking ahead to Week 5 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Ka'imi Fairbairn, Riley Patterson, and Wil Lutz in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Brandon McManus, Evan McPherson, and Younghoe Koo. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your kicker selections!