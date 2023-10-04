As everyone predicted, the number four fantasy football quarterback through the first four weeks of the season is new Green Bay Packers starter Jordan Love while rookie Anthony Richardson is second on a points-per-game basis. The incomparable Patrick Mahomes — who has four interceptions on the season — is barely in the top 10 while Joe Burrow is QB31.

With so many unexpected twists and turns, here is a little fantasy advice for the QB position in Week 5. This is Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks, Week 5.

QBs to Start in Week 5

Texans' C.J. Stroud (vs. Falcons)

For the third straight week, C.J. Stroud exceeded 20 fantasy points. The rookie has yet to throw a pick. Take away Week 1 and he is QB5 in fantasy. If he is available in your league, add him. If he is on your roster, start him. It seems pretty simple at this point.

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Raiders)

The past two weeks have not been Jordan Love's best from a passing standard. He was asked to throw the ball more as Green Bay faced early deficits, which resulted in three interceptions to just two touchdowns. But the new Packers' starter made up for it with his legs, finding the end zone as a ball carrier in each of those games. The Raiders are allowing 20.3 fantasy football points/game to QBs — right in line with Love's season average of 21.3 — giving Love a high floor for Week 5.

Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs (vs. Bengals)

What would be more surprising to hear at the beginning of the season: Joshua Dobbs as a borderline top-10 fantasy quarterback, or the Cincinnati Bengals at 1-3? Ever since a clunker in Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals QB is averaging 21.9 fantasy points/game is is set for a favorable matchup against a Cincy defense that is 24th in total yards allowed per game. Dobbs is worth adding and even starting in deeper leagues or on teams facing a QB on bye.

QBs to Sit in Week 5

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (vs. Bills)

While he was better from an efficiency perspective in a Week 4 win against the Atlanta Falcons, Trevor Lawrence is still not providing enough fantasy football value. The third-year QB is averaging just 14.5 fantasy points/game — less than the likes of Joshua Dobbs and Baker Mayfield — and he has yet to eclipse the 20-point mark.

Week 5 will not be any easier, as Lawrence facing a Buffalo Bills defense that caused problems for Tua Tagovailoa and the explosive Dolphins offense — holding Tua and the gang to just 20 points. More favorable matchups await, but Trevor Lawrence should stay on the bench this weekend.

49ers Brock Purdy (vs. Cowboys)

Few fantasy quarterbacks have been as consistent as Brock Purdy this season, not exceeding 22 points but also not scoring less than 14 points. Avoiding turnovers (zero interceptions on the year) is a big part of that, but the Dallas Cowboys defense will provide a challenge. Dallas is one off the league lead with seven picks and is allowing just 148 net passing yards per game. The Cowboys' rushing defense is a little more fallible, ranking middle of the pack at 111.8 yards per game.

Given the strengths of Mike McCarthy's defense, expect San Francisco to rely more heavily on the run this week as it looks to avoid the playmakers in the Dallas secondary.

Broncos' Russell Wilson (vs. Jets)

Russell Wilson had his way with an anemic Chicago Bears defense, finishing the day with three touchdowns and 22.22 fantasy points. The Jets defense, meanwhile, caused all sorts of problems for Patrick Mahomes, holding the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller to a season-low 2023 passing yards while picking him off twice. The Jets pressured Mahomes all night and should feast on a weak Broncos offensive line. Keep Russell Wilson on the bench for this matchup.