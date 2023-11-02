Which defenses should you play in fantasy football? Check out the Week 9 edition of start 'em, sit 'em to find out.

Week 8 of the NFL season didn't see a lot of fireworks from defenses around the league. With Week 9 right around the corner and a bunch of shaky quarterbacks starting, which defenses should you start, and which should you sit?

Check out the Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em edition for fantasy football defenses below:

Start ‘Em: Defenses to start in Week 9

Atlanta Falcons (vs MIN): The Vikings are starting 5th-round rookie Jaren Hall on the road without Justin Jefferson or any semblance of a run game, which sounds like a recipe for fantasy defense success to me. Atlanta is incredibly the highest-priced defense on the main slate for FanDuel this week, so this is an easy waiver wire add and start 'em for Week 9. Hall shouldn't be starting games, and Minnesota knows that after the acquisition of Josh Dobbs at the deadline.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs TEN): A short week to prepare for a road game against a defense that's getting back their All-Pro defensive tackle? Good luck out there, Will Levis. Despite his hot start last week, Levis is going to be facing serious pressure from TJ Watt and company and should have more than a few “welcome to the NFL” moments in primetime.

New England Patriots (vs WAS): Sometimes the starts are pretty simple. The Patriots aren't nearly as fearsome due to injuries on that side of the ball, but Sam Howell has coughed up more sacks than any quarterback in league history to this point. If you're ever in need of a start 'em defense, the Commanders provide a solid fantasy football floor to stream against.

New York Giants (@ LV): The Raiders may be playing inspired football now that Josh McDaniels is gone, and we've seen teams have success the week after firing their coach mid-season. That being said, betting against rookie Aidan O'Connell is the right move, especially since the Giants' defense has looked good as of late after stifling the Jets last week.

Other defenses you're already starting: Browns D (vs ARI), Saints D (vs CHI)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Sit ‘Em: Defenses to sit in Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs (vs MIA): The Chiefs have been a great fantasy football defense this year, but the Dolphins are a team to avoid at all costs given how quickly they can put points on the board. This should be a shootout, and with the Chiefs having a bye next week, it's best to cut bait now.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ HOU): It's incredibly impressive just how well rookie QB CJ Stroud has taken care of the ball for the Texans — the Texans give up the 3rd least fantasy points to opposing defenses this year. Unless you have an elite defensive unit against them, and Tampa Bay doesn't qualify, you should duck them each week in fantasy football.

New York Jets (vs LAC): Justin Herbert is another quarterback who has really taken care of the ball and avoided sacks, as the Chargers allow the 2nd least points to opposing fantasy football defenses. With Zach Wilson struggling to perform, Los Angeles should have good field position and be able to put points on the board. It would be nice to hold on to the Jets for next week's matchup against the Raiders, but they belong on benches this week.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Bengals D (vs BUF), Dolphins D (@ KC), Bears D (@ NO)