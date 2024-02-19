FC Seoul's Jesse Lingard is finding his groove in South Korea, sharing a glimpse of his celebration banter with teammates

FC Seoul‘s Jesse Lingard is finding his groove in South Korea, sharing a glimpse of his celebration banter with teammates, reported by GOAL. Lingard, formerly of Manchester United and West Ham, joined the K League 1 club in January as a free agent, and he's already making waves both on and off the pitch.

In a recent friendly against Japanese university side Kanoya, the 31-year-old showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finding the net for FC Seoul. Lingard's impact goes beyond the game, as seen in his Instagram stories where he captured his teammate hilariously imitating his celebrations in the dressing room.

The English midfielder is not just adapting to the football culture; he's also embracing the language. Lingard shared another story featuring him speaking Korean, highlighting his efforts to connect with his new surroundings.

Lingard's journey to FC Seoul wasn't straightforward. After leaving Nottingham Forest in the 2022/23 season, he spent over six months as a free agent. Despite training with West Ham and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, he didn't formalize any agreements. Lingard reportedly turned down numerous offers from clubs worldwide, including a late attempt from Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab in January.

With March 2 earmarked as a potential debut date for Jesse Lingard in the upcoming K League 1 season, FC Seoul fans eagerly anticipate the English international's impact on the pitch. Lingard's blend of skill, celebration banter, and cultural immersion adds an exciting dynamic to his South Korean football adventure.

