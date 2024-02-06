Former Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard, has received an unusual gift from a fan in South Korea amid his move to FC Seoul

The 31-year-old, who most recently played in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, arrived in South Korea on Monday to complete his anticipated switch to the K League 1 side. Lingard's journey took a peculiar turn when, upon entering a taxi from Incheon International Airport, he was handed a danso – a traditional Korean wind instrument commonly used in folk music.

Jesse Lingard received Danso, a traditional Korean wind instrument, as a gift from a fan at Incheon International Airport😂 #kleague pic.twitter.com/8usj420rYt — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) February 5, 2024

Lingard's move to FC Seoul marks a significant chapter in his career after considering 26 different offers. Once touted as one of England's most promising talents, Lingard experienced a decline in his later years at Manchester United. Despite a resurgence during his loan spell at West Ham in 2021, Lingard's stint at Nottingham Forest saw him become a free agent in the summer, paving the way for his imminent transfer to FC Seoul.

The 32-cap England international has been diligently preparing for the upcoming K League 1 season, dedicating the past few months to an individual training regimen in Dubai. FC Seoul's first league match of 2024 is scheduled for March 2, where they will face Gwangju away.

As Jesse Lingard embraces this new chapter in his football journey, the unique welcome gift reflects the anticipation and excitement surrounding his arrival in South Korea. Lingard's experience and skill set are poised to make a significant impact as FC Seoul gears up for the challenges of the upcoming season.