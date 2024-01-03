Here's the schedule for the FF14 Fan Fest 2024.

The Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festivals have always been jam-packed with a variety of events, catering to a variety of eventgoers. If you're one of the people going to the event and are wondering what happens when then don't worry. Here is a schedule for the events of the upcoming FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024.

First off, let's start with when the Fan Fest days are. The FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024 will happen on January 6-7, 2024, from 5:00 PM to around 4:00 AM PST the following day. Much like the Las Vegas and London legs of the FF14 Fan Fest, the event spans over two days, each with its own little events. Thankfully, they announced the events each day. Here is the schedule for the FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024 (all times below are in PST)

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Here is the schedule for the Main Stage, which hosts the bigger events during Fan Fest

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Keynote Speech Join Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida as he takes to the stage to announce the latest updates coming to FINAL FANTASY XIV. Presenter: Naoki Yoshida Includes interpretation in English

7:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Opening Ceremony

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM: Tales from the Development Side A chance for various members of the Development team to share their personal stories from behind-the-scenes! Presenters: Naoki Yoshida, Shinya Ichida, Masayoshi Soken, Banri Oda, Yosuke Hayashi, Arata Takahashi, Masaki Nakagawa, Yoshiki Takanashi, Kei Odagiri, Shuhei Shiota, Toshio Murouchi

9:30 PM – 11:30 PM: Crystal Tsushin Presents Trivia Show & Venue Walkthrough A trivia show to challenge the minds of attendees and stream viewers alike! We’ll also be showcasing the various activities available at the venue! Presenter: Kazuyoshi Mochizuki Guests: Yui-P (Okazu Club), Crystal Noda (Magical Lovely) Co-streaming is not allowed

11:30 PM – 1:30 AM: GALLERIA Presents Crystal Conflict Regional Championship 2023 The semifinalist teams bring the excitement to the main stage of Fan Festival to battle it out and see who claims the Japanese champion title! Presenter: Naoki Yoshida (Commentary) Guests: so5u (Streaming), Nishimura Baby (MC)

2:30 AM – 3:40 AM: Piano Performance Reminisce on past adventures and enjoy the mesmerizing melodies of FFXIV in this piano concert performed by Keiko. Guests: Keiko, Amanda Achen Paid Stream Co-streaming is not allowed



Meanwhile, here is the schedule for the Secondary Stage

7:30 PM – 2:00 AM: Doman Mahjong The annual mahjong stream makes its way to the Fan Festival secondary stage! Presenters: Hiroshi Takai, Kazutoyo Maehiro, Hiroshi Minagawa, Takeo Suzuki

Guests: Ryunosuke Tachibana, Yasumi Matsuno, Yosuke Saito, Fumiyoshi Yamada (Mahjong Commentator), Tatsuya Hiyoshi (Mahjong Commentator/Announcer)



Sunday, January 7, 2024

Here is the schedule for the Main Stage

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Opening Ceremony

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Welcome to Naoki's Room Yoshi-P will be joined by our wonderful guests to discuss a wide variety of topics! Presenters: Naoki Yoshida, Toshio Murouchi Guests: Crystal Noda (Magical Lovely), Megumi Han, Hirokazu Hamamura Co-streaming is not allowed

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Glamour Collection Cosplay Show A fashion show featuring our cosplaying Warriors of Light on the big stage at Tokyo Dome! Presenter: Toshio Murouchi Guest: Yui-P (Okazu Club)

9:30 PM – 11:30 PM: Flashback with the Cast – A Realm Reborn 10th Anniversary Special Edition Join our Japanese voice actors for a trip down memory lane as they remember some of FFXIV’s most memorable scenes. Presenters: Naoki Yoshida, Toshio Murouchi Guests: Yuichi Nakamura, Ai Kayano, KENN, Ryunosuke Tachibana, Rie Murakawa, Mariya Ise, Kenji Hamada, Kana Ichinose, Yuma Uchida, Kikuko Inoue Co-streaming is not allowed

1:30 AM – 3:00 AM: THE PRIMALS Live in Concert Jam out to exhilarating tracks and relive your moments of triumph in this explosive live performance by everyone’s favorite FINAL FANTASY XIV band, THE PRIMALS! Guests: THE PRIMALS, Jason Charles Miller, Amanda Achen Paid Stream Co-streaming is not allowed



Meanwhile, here is the schedule for the Secondary Stage

5:30 PM – 12:00 AM: Doman Mahjong The mahjong stream continues on Day 2! Presenters: Hiroshi Takai, Kazutoyo Maehiro, Hiroshi Minagawa, Takeo Suzuki Guests: Ryunosuke Tachibana, Yasumi Matsuno, Yosuke Saito, Fumiyoshi Yamada (Mahjong Commentator), Tatsuya Hiyoshi (Mahjong Commentator/Announcer)



That's it for the schedule of the FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024. Players interested in watching the streams can find all the details for livestreaming from us. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.