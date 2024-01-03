Here's how you can watch the FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024.

After the Las Vegas and London legs of the Final Fantasy 14 (FF14) Fan Festival 2024 comes the final stop: Japan. Here, players can expect the final bits of information for the upcoming Dawntrail expansion. With the Fan Fest happening this weekend, players may find themselves wondering how to catch the livestreams. We've got your back in that case. Here's where you can watch the FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024.

First off, let's start with when the Fan Fest days are. The FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024 will happen on January 6-7, 2024, from 5:00 PM to around 4:00 AM PST. Much like in the Las Vegas and London legs of the Fan Fest, the much-awaited Keynote Speech will happen on January 6 at 5:00 PM.

Now, let's talk about where to watch it. There are a total of three places where players can watch the upcoming Fan Fest, namely YouTube, Twitch, and Niconico Live:

Players can choose to watch where it is most convenient for them. However, it's important to note that Niconico Live is a Japanese website. The Secondary Stage, which will feature Doman Mahjong, will only be available on the Niconico Live streams.

As for the contents of the keynote speech, we have some idea of what to expect based on previous years. For starters, there are three things that we are sure to find out on Day 1: the identity of the second new DPS job, the release date for the Dawntrail expansion, and the full trailer of said expansion. We will also likely receive information about the upcoming Patch 6.55, the last patch before we enter Dawntrail. As for the rest of the keynote speech's contents, we will likely hear more about the improvements FF14 will receive in Dawntrail, such as QoL, new features, and more. Look forward to our summary of the FF14 Keynote Speech once it goes live.

That's all the information we have about where to watch the FF14 Japan Fan Fest 2024.