The Philippines and the USA have a long history with one another. From tumultuous times to economic partnerships, both countries have learned to work with one another over the years. This has led to the growth of a lot of bases in the Asian country. A bunch of Americans even came into the country to serve and Filipinos migrated to America. None of this would have been possible without the fallen soldiers who have sacrificed their lives. Team USA with Steve Kerr, Austin Reaves, and Anthony Edwards among others paid their respects to them. The whole squad visited the Manila American Cemetery ahead of their FIBA World Cup matchup against the Dennis Schroder-led Germany squad.

Representing one's country does not happen through the FIBA World Cup. Stepping into unfamiliar soil and carrying out an act of duty could also be a huge part of it. This is what the Steve Kerr-led Team USA squad had to learn during their visit to the Manila American Cemetery.

The squad left the trip with a new outlook on what it means to represent their country. Austin Reaves declared how life-changing the experience was in Manila, via USA Basketball.

“Being able to come out here and see all the names on the walls, it puts things in a different perspective,” the Los Angeles Lakers sensation said. Walker Kessler also got in his feels with the short visit, “I'm a little emotional just because back home, you just don't think about it as much as you should. To be here and actually see it, makes me very proud.”

It matters how we win & who we represent. A look inside 🇺🇸 #USABMNT’s visit to the Manila American Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/ZBB07mVpCE — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 7, 2023

Team USA faces Dennis Schroder and Team Germany next in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup.