The semi-finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup is set! On one side of the bracket, we have a reunion between two former Los Angeles Lakers teammates. Austin Reaves and Team USA will face off against Dennis Schroder and Germany in the penultimate round of the playoffs. The two former LA teammates will be battling each other for a Finals berth.

After qualifying for the semifinals, Dennis Schroder talked about facing off against Austin Reaves in the FIBA World Cup. The former Lakers point guard had a lot of love for his former teammate, citing their run together last season, per ClutchPoints.

““[Austin Reaves] is my guy man. I aint got nothing but love for him… Last year was special, what we accomplished as teammates. I’m looking forward to it.””

Germany qualified for the FIBA World Cup semifinals in dramatic fashion. Against an upstart Latvia team, Germany pulled out a 2-point win in regulation. Schroder, unfortunately, played horribly in the game, shooting 4-for-26 from the field (14%) while missing all eight shots from the field. Thankfully, the rest of the team stepped up in Schroder's stead.

Meanwhile, Team USA cruised to the semifinals against Italy in the FIBA World Cup. After a close yet humiliating loss to Lithuania, the US took out all their anger against Italy. Austin Reaves bounced back after fouling out against Lithuania, scoring 12 points in highly efficient manner.

The other side of the FIBA World Cup features a truly heavyweight matchup. Serbia and Canada, the two other favorites not named the US, will be duking it out for a spot in the finals. Who will come out on top?