Cameroonian football legend and current president of the Football Federationin Cameroon, Samuel Eto'o, is under fire with FIFA

Cameroonian football legend and current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto'o, is under the spotlight as shocking allegations of match-fixing and threats have been sent to FIFA‘s Ethics Committee, reported by GOAL. The accusations come from former Fecafoot vice-president Henry Njalla Quan Junior, who submitted a comprehensive file detailing Eto'o's alleged involvement in various misconducts.

Among the severe allegations, Eto'o is accused of orchestrating match-fixing incidents, spreading false information, making threats, inciting violence, and abusing power. The file, now under investigation by both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has ignited a storm of controversy around the former Barcelona star, prompting calls for his removal from his current role.

Njalla Quan Junior specifically points to a match between his academy and Kumba City FC, which he claims Eto'o fixed, labeling it as “the most scandalous… in the history of mankind.” Furthermore, Eto'o is alleged to have influenced the promotion of a team, Victoria United, owned by a “close associate,” Valentine Nkwain.

The situation escalated when the relationship between Njalla Quan Junior and Eto'o soured, leading to an alarming turn of events. Eto'o is said to have financed a threatening message sent to Njalla Quan Junior, indicating a mafia-like approach: “I am a mafia of this revolution, and in this specific mafia, we do not betray our leaders.”

This is not the first time Samuel Eto'o has faced controversy. In 2022, he received a 22-month suspended jail sentence and a fine for tax fraud. Additionally, his involvement with a sports betting company, 1XBET, despite his role with Cameroon, appears to be a breach of FIFA's ethics code.

As FIFA delves into the shocking allegations outlined in Njalla Quan Junior's file, the football world awaits the governing body's response and the potential repercussions for one of Africa's football icons.