Manchester United star Mary Earps left the audience moved with an emotional speech after clinching The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award

Manchester United star Mary Earps left the audience moved with an emotional speech after clinching The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award on Monday night at London's Apollo Theatre. The Lionesses star outshone competitors Cata Coll from Spain and Mackenzie Arnold from Australia to secure the title, marking a significant moment in her already illustrious career.

Earps expressed her gratitude, saying, “Wow, thank you very, very, very, very, very much.” Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “Last year, I won the award but didn't get in the team of the year, so I thought when I'd made the team of the year, this was kind of me done for the night. I want to say thank you so much to my teammates, who are just unbelievable.”

Acknowledging the support of her coaches, including goalkeeping coaches Darren Ward and Ian Wilcock, and expressing her appreciation for both England and Manchester United coaches, Earps emphasized the importance of teamwork and mentorship in her success.

Earps' journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, undergoing a transformative three-year period from contemplating leaving football in 2021 to becoming a European champion and a World Cup finalist. Her resilience and dedication have been instrumental in this remarkable evolution.

In a poignant moment, Earps encouraged her fans to stand against injustices, stating, “If you're struggling and you are going through hell, keep going. It's never too late to be exactly who you are.” She highlighted the power of unity and speaking out against injustices, pointing to the transformative impact it can have on the world.

Following a well-deserved winter break, Mary Earps returned to action, keeping a clean sheet in a 5-0 win against Newcastle in the FA Women's Cup. Her next challenges include a crucial WSL clash against Chelsea and an FA WSL Cup encounter against Manchester City on January 25. The football world eagerly anticipates Earps' continued success on the pitch.