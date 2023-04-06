Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

After being announced last year, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is now coming to PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch, with a release date available.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Release Date: April 19, 2023

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will arrive on April 19, 2023, at 8:00 AM PDT. Physical copies will be available on PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. A digital version of the Nintendo Switch version is also available. It is also currently available on mobile in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, as well as on PC.

This bundle contains the first six Final Fantasy games. These six games are not like the Final Fantasy games we are familiar with, as they all have pixel graphics. Not just that, but they are also turn-based RPGs, which slowly disappeared in later games. This remaster is specifically for those who either want to experience the old games again or for those who want to try out the older games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Players can buy the regular bundle, which contains all six games, for only $74.99. This will give the player access to all six remastered games. However, as of this article, there is currently a waitlist for the game,

Should the player want to spend some more, they can instead opt to buy the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th- Anniversary Edition. This edition includes a 2-disk Picture Vinyl Record Set, with a download code for the MP3 version included, a 128-page hardcover pixel art book, with art from all six games, as well as Pixel Figurines of characters from the games. The game container itself will come with a Lenticular Sleeve. The Anniversary Edition is available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as well. The anniversary edition is available for $259.99

It is important to note, however, that there is currently a waiting list for the game, be it the regular version or the anniversary edition. They didn’t give a window as to when the game will be available again. Players will have to join the waiting list for announcements as to when they will be available again.

That’s all the information we have about the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’s release date. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.