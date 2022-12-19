By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

After a PC and mobile release, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Experience these classics individually or as a bundle when they launch digitally in Spring 2023. Full details: https://t.co/eFZnqs6sPKpic.twitter.com/ciGKH8gkH8 — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 18, 2022

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster isn’t actually new. It already came out last year for PC and mobile devices. Now, it would appear that it’s also making its way to consoles. To be specific, it’s arriving on PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. As for its release date, Square Enix didn’t give an exact release date. Instead, they gave Spring 2023 as the release window. This means we might get it between late March to late June. Of course, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement on the exact release date.

As for what the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will include, it will definitely include the same games. That is, all Final Fantasy games from 1 to 6 (or I to VI for others) are part of the Pixel Remaster. Players can already preorder the physical game collection on the Square Enix Store. The Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch is currently available for $74.99, albeit in a limited quantity.

If, however, you want to spend quite a bit more extra, then you can instead get the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th- Anniversary Edition. Other than the games, this edition also contains various extra limited edition collector items. Other than the game package for the six games, players will also receive a Goods Box. This Goods Box contains a 2-disk Picture Vinyl Record Set, with a download code for the MP3 version included. It also contains a 128-page hardcover pixel artbook, with art from all six games. Not only that, but players will also get Pixel Figurines of characters from the six games. Whether you get the PlayStation 4 version or the Nintendo Switch version, both versions also include a Lenticular Sleeve for the game container. This will set you back $259.99 for the Anniversary Edition.

If you are a big fan of the series or thinking of getting into it, then checking out the Pixel Remaster might be a good way to start. Of course, don’t buy the Anniversary edition unless you’re absolutely sure that you like the game.

That’s all the information we have about the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’s release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.