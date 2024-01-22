The last 'Year of the Dragon' KD sneaker dropped back in 2012...

The Year of the Dragon only comes around every 12 years in the Chinese Calendar and sneakerheads still remember the last Kevin Durant sneakers to don the traditional yearly theme. For 2024, Nike and Kevin Durant will take a whole new approach on the same sneaker that first introduced the Year of the Dragon to the Nike KD line. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The original Nike KD 4 ‘Year of the Dragon' first released in 2012 and instantly became one of the hottest sneakers out of Nike's cool-toned themed sneakers. To this day, the original pairs are fetching upwards of $350 on the resale market. Thankfully, Nike will put a new spin on the classic and take them in a whole new direction as far as the color palette is concerned.

OFFICIAL IMAGES

Nike KD 4 "Year Of The Dragon" 🐉 pic.twitter.com/Q6dIjuwVAr — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 22, 2024

Nike KD 4 “Year of the Dragon 2.0” 🀄️ pic.twitter.com/etIwkv9aKH — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 22, 2024

The Nike KD 4 ‘Year of the Dragon' 2.0 will feature a warmed-down tone with pristine details to match. The uppers are a monotone gray that extends through the heel and tongue. The midsole is a warm beige color while the secondary color is a regal terracotta/burgundy. The shoes are finished with a gum outsole and we see a wood-grain pattern along the signature strap of the shoe, highlighted with an oversized Nike Swoosh.

The ‘KD' logos are done in that same terracotta color and we see it extend through the laces and sockliner. The highlight of the shoe is the stitched dragon detailing intertwined with both the ‘KD' and Nike Swoosh. The shoes are accented by a traditional Chinese hangtag and they should feature special packaging as well. All in all, this is probably the best 2024 ‘Year of the Dragon' shoe we've seen so far.

No official date has been set, but with Nike releasing official photos and rumors swirling, these should be releasing on platforms in February 2024. They'll come with the standard price tag of $150 and should arrive in full family sizing. Expect them to drop on Nike SNKRS app, KicksCrew.com, and other retailers in limited quantities.

What do you think about these? Will you be celebrating the ‘Year of the Dragon' with the Nike KD?