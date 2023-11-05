On a recent episode of NBA Hooper Vision, Kevin Durant mentioned he wants to see one of his original KD sneakers re-released by Nike.

The NBA season is in full swing and we're already seeing Phoenix Suns' star Kevin Durant take the driver's seat in leading his team through the Western Conference. He's been consistently lacing up his newest Nike KD 16 model that released before the season, but that hasn't stopped Nike from bringing back some of his classic silhouettes. Now, Durant wants to bring back one of his first signature models. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

We've seen a number of Kevin Durant Nike sneakers announced for the upcoming year including the return of his classic Nike KD 3 and the eventual release of his iconic ‘Galaxy' KD 4. While these silhouettes are wildly popular among sneakerheads and KD enthusiasts, Kevin Durant himself would like to see one of his original models make a comeback.

“The KD 2s, I want to retro those again” Durant said on an installment of NBA Hooper Vision. The Nike KD 2 first released in 2009 as a follow-up to Durant's first signature sneaker and they were the shoes he wore when he won his first NBA Scoring Title with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The most recognizable of the colorways was the all-orange ‘Creamsicle' that paid homage to both the Thunder and Durant's beloved Texas Longhorns. It became an instant hit with sneaker fans, but perhaps made an even bigger splash among the hooping community with their unrivaled feel and stability while wearing them.

Rumor has it that the entire Oklahoma City Thunder team had to be wearing orange sneakers for Kevin Durant to wear these and still conform to league's uniform policies. It was a fairly unprecedented move at the time, but it's clear to see how far the team was willing to go to help Durant reach that first scoring title – even if it meant digging deep in their closet for an all-orange sneaker.

Since their release, we haven't seen the KD 2 nor this particular colorway make a return. NBA players are on record saying that the Nike KD 2 is one of their favorite shoes to play in and we most recently saw PJ Tucker wearing a pair of these in-game. It's clear that Kevin Durant misses the silhouette and would love Nike to bring them back at some point.

There's no clear indication whether Nike will actually bite on releasing these again, but Durant is one of their lifetime contract athletes, so there may be a solid chance he gets his wish with these. In the meantime, enjoy some of the other upcoming Kevin Durant releases highlighted in our Sneakers News!