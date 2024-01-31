The team released a statement regarding the allegations.

After initially placing center Dillon Dube to address mental health concerns last week, the Calgary Flames have released a statement regarding sexual assault allegations that have emerged against Dube:

“We have now become aware of the charge of sexual assault that has been laid against Dillon Dube.” said the Flames.

“We take this matter very seriously. Because the matter is now pending legal proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time.

We had no knowledge of pending charges at the time Dillon’s request for a leave of absence was granted.”

NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and the Flames' Dube have been charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.

Dube's lawyers, Louis Strezos and Kayleigh Davidson said he “maintains his innocence (and) will defend the allegations in court.”

Last week, when the Flames granted Dube a leave of absence, they released a statement saying, “Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon's privacy is respected during this period.”

Dubé is one of the most experienced players on the Flames' roster. He's scored 57 goals while appearing in 325 career games. Dubé also has 70 assists in his career. He's in the last year of his contract for the club.

Dubé has had a tough season in Calgary. He's been scoreless since November and has seen his playing time decline as the season wears on. In 43 game appearances this season, Dubé has three goals and seven assists.

He's played in his entire NHL career in Calgary.