The Calgary Flames were the kings of the Pacific Division in 2021-22 — but it's been back-to-back disappointing seasons in Alberta since. And Jacob Markstrom, who has been one of the bright spots over the last two years, could be approaching his final months with the club.
After missing the playoffs for the second straight year, Markstrom was non-committal when asked about his future.
“I don’t know,” the star goaltender said when asked where he saw himself next season, per TSN's Salim Valji. “What I do know is I love winning hockey games. I think that’s the competitive side of me. Every time I lace up the skates, that’s something I want – to win hockey games.”
Markstrom signed a six-year, $36 million contract back in October of 2020 after moving on from the Vancouver Canucks, and he has been solid since signing the pact. He posted a ridiculous nine shutouts along with a .922 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average in 2021-22, his best campaign with the Flames.
Last year, Markstrom won just 23 games, while recording a .905 SV% and 2.78 GAA. Certainly not bad numbers, but this was a Vezina Trophy-caliber player a couple of seasons ago, and it's hard to think he can find that form again in Calgary.
It would make sense if Jacob Markstrom is fed up with Flames
It was widely reported that Flames GM Craig Conroy had a trade in place that would send Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils ahead of the deadline. But that obviously fell through, which is another reason why Markstrom probably isn't too happy with the front office.
“Time will tell,” Conroy said when asked about Markstrom’s future, per Valji. “Marky explained where he was at and I talked to him about where we were at. It was cordial. It was good. He was a great pro.”
“Obviously, I'm here now,” Markstrom echoed. “All the rambling could've been not happening. All the talks and stuff going on throughout the season, starting early in the season till the [trade] deadline day, they pretty much could've been not happening and me just focusing on hockey. That's what I would have appreciated because obviously I'm still here.”
Markstrom said after the trade fell through that he thought management should have handled the situation better. And with Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf both NHL-ready, there could be an opportunity to get Markstrom a change of scenery as he plays out the final two years of the contract.
He has a no-movement clause, and will need to give the green light to any potential trade. But despite the difficult season, Markstrom made it clear that his relationship with the organization isn't strained.
“I would say no. I love every single player in the team. I love the coaching staff and the medical and strength and conditioning [staffs] and trainers. This has been my home for four years and I’ve got great relationships.”
A third straight missed playoff would be a disaster for this Flames team, and would probably signal a retool, if not a full-on rebuild. But whether or not Jacob Markstrom will be part of the team's potential postseason plans should be one of the more interesting storylines of the next few months.