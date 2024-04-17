It is the season finale for two Western Conference teams as the San Jose Sharks face the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Flames prediction, pick, and how-to-watch
The Sharks are 19-53-9 on the year and have just four wins in their last 28 games. In their last game, it was a beating at the hands of the Oilers. Connor McDavid scored 53 seconds into the game, and then the Oilers would add four more goals before the end of the period. Danil Gushchin scored in the second period, but the Oilers would add five more goals in the second period, including a goal by Zach Hyman that was assisted by Connor McDavid. That would give McDavid 100 assists on the year. The Oilers would go on to win 9-2.
The Flames will also be out of the playoffs. They are 37-39-5 on the year. They are coming off a loss to the Canucks as well. The Canucks scored twice in the first period and would add another goal just 1:58 into the second. In the third period, Brayden Pachal would get a goal back, but JT Miller would score to make it 4-1, as the Canucks would win by that score.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Sharks-Flames Odds
San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +220
Calgary Flames: -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -275
Over: 5.5 (-138)
Under: 5.5 (+112)
How to Watch Sharks vs. Flames
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Sharks sit 31st in the NHL in goals per game, with 2.21 goals per game this year. Mikael Granlund leads the way for the Sharks this year. He comes in with 12 goals, and 47 assists, good for 59 total points. His assists and points totals are both tops on the team. Further, this year, he has a goal and 21 assists on the power play. The leading goal scorer this year is Fabian Zetterlung. He comes in with 23 goals and 20 assists on the year, giving me a total of 43 points. This year, he also has five goals and ten assists on the power play.
Meanwhile, William Eklund is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with 16 goals and 29 assists, good for 45 total points. He also has eight goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Further, Filip Zadina comes in with 13 goals and 10 assists this year, while Mike Hoffman has 10 goals and 13 assists on the season.
The Sharks are 20th on the power play this year, with a 19.9 percent conversion rate. The Sharks are 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. They have a 75.3 percent conversion rate this year on the penalty kill.
The Sharks are expected to start Georgi Romanov in this game. He has played 26:11 this year, and that was against the Oilers. In that game, he saved 15 of 16 shots, a good .941 save percentage.
Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flames are 19th in the NHL in goals per game this year, scoring 3.06 goals per game this year. Nazem Kadri leads the team in assists and points this year. Kadri comes into the game with 29 goals and 46 assists, good for 75 total points. He has ten goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman leads the team in goals this year. He has 29 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 52 total points. Coleman has not had a lot of power-play success, with just three power-play goals this year. He does have four goals and two assists this year shorthanded.
Meanwhile, Yegor Sharangovich is second on the team in points. He has 31 goals and 28 assists good for 59 total points. He also has six goals and 11 assists on the power play. Further, he has scored three times with four assists shorthanded. The Flames do get some help on offense from the blue line. MacKenzie Weegar has 19 goals and 32 assists this year, good for 51 total points.
The Flames are 25th in the NHL on the power play with a 17.9 percent conversion rate. Still, the Flames are tenth in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 81.1 percent success rate.
Dustin Wolf will be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 6-7-1 on the year with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has come away with a win in each of his last three starts. Last time out he did allow five goals on 35 shots though, but took a win over the Coyotes.
Final Sharks-Flames Prediction & Pick
While the Flames have not been great this year, the Sharks are the worst team in the NHL. Even more, they will be starting a goalie who has not even played two full periods in his NHL career. The Flames will score plenty against him, as the Sharks end the year with a loss.
Final Sharks-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames -1.5 (-104)