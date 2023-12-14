The Flames look to break their losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Calgary Flames look to break their losing streak as they face the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flames enter the game at 11-14-4, but since their top goaltender went down, they are just 1-4. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The two teams traded goals in the first period, with MacKenzie Weegar scoring the first one of the game for the Flames. In the second, Nazem Kadri scored to give the Flames the lead, but the Golden Knights answered back. Still, they would score again on Yegor Sharangovich's first of the game to take the lead into the third. In the third, the Golde Knights scored twice, but with a minute left to go, Sharangovich would score again to tie the game. In overtime, Mark Stone would score just 1:11 into the extra period, and the Flames would fall 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Wild are 10-12-4 on the year. they have been better as of late, winning five of their last seven games overall. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. In the first, Matt Boldy scored to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second, Marco Rossi made it 2-0 before Joel Eriksson Ek put in an empty net goal. Filip Gustavsson would stop all 24 shots he faced in the game, and the Wild would take a 3-0 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Wild Odds

Calgary Flames: +134

Minnesota Wild: -162

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Flames vs. Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Win

The Flames have struggled some to score this year. They sit 21st in the NHL in goals per game at 3.00 goals per contest this year. They have been led this year by Nazem Kadri. Kadri is the team leader in points this year, while also leading the team in assists, and tied for second in goals. Kadri comes into the game with eight goals and 14 assists on the year, for 22 points. Blake Coleman sits with eight goals this year as well and also has 11 assists on the season, good for 19 points.

The team leader in goals for the year is Yegor Sharangovich. Sharangovich comes into the game with nine goals this year, and seven assists, good for 16 points. While there are not a lot of high point totals on the team, with only Kadri over 20 points, ten other guys have between 14 and 19 points on the year. That includes three defensemen. MacKenzie Weegar has seven goals and ten assists, while Rasmus Anderson and Noah Hanifin are both coming in scoring. Anderson has four goals and 12 assists, while Hanifin has five goals and ten assists.

The Flames have struggled heavily on the power play this year. They have just ten power-play goals, and an 11.4 percent conversion rate, which sits 29th in the NHL this year. Meanwhile, they have been better on the penalty kill. The Flames sit ninth in the NHL with an 82.4 percent success rate on the penalty kills this year.

Dan Vladar is expected to get the start in goal in this game. He comes into the game 4-4-1 on the year with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage. He has been bad the last two starts. Last time out, he gave up six goals on 38 shots, and the game before that, it was three goals on 16 shots in just over a period against the Wild.

Why The Wild Will Win

The Wild come in sitting 17th in the NHL in goals per game this year. They are averaging just 3.08 goals per contest this season. Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team in goals this year while sitting third in points on the season. He has 14 goals on the season with seven assists, good for 21 points. He has six of those goals and an assist on the power play this year. The team leader in points this year, and the leader in assists, is Mats Zuccarello. He has six goals this year with 22 assists, leading the team with 28 points. He also has been great on the power play this year, with a goal and 12 assists when man-up on the season.

Second on the team in points and assists, while sitting third in goals is Kirill Kaprizov. He enters the game with eight goals on the year, plus 16 assists to give him 24 points. He has also come up big on the power play this year, with five goals and eight assists on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Marco Rossi is second on the team in goals this year. He entered the game with nine goals on the year and tied for fourth on the team in points with 16. He is tied with Matt Boldy who has seven goals and nine assists on the year.

On the power play, the Wild sit 21st in the NHL with a 17.8 percent success rate. They have scored 16 power-play goals this year. They have heavily struggled on the penalty kill, sitting last in the NHL with a 71.7 percent success rate.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild today. He is 6-7-2 on the year with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. In his last five starts, he has had a save percentage of .933 or better in four of them, including one just out. He also has allowed two or fewer goals in each of the last five starts.

Final Flames-Wild Prediction & Pick

These two teams just faced in Calgary on December 5th. The Wild dominated the game, as Matt Boldy came away with two goals and an assist. Overall, the Wild have been the better offensive team this year, and as of late. The Flames have had to rely heavily on Nazem Kadri, while the Wild have been able to get multiple scoring options. The Wild have enough defense with Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber to slow Kadri down in this one. With him neutralized, the Wild should be able to score enough to get the win.

Final Flames-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-162)