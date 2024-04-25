It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and a sense of hope has returned to college football fans. Florida State football had their spring game last weekend, and Seminoles fans can't wait for the season.
Spring football is a special time of year as fans across the country get to see their new team in action for the first time. It's hard to tell much about a team from spring practices, but it's still fun to see the teams on the field competing against each other, and football fans are all eager for the new season to roll around. The first few months of the offseason are tough to get through and the football season seems so far away. Now, the weather is warming up, and you can sense that the new season is nearing. There is still a ways to go, but it's coming.
This next season of college football is going to be an exciting one, and there are a ton of reasons to be looking forward to it. There are a lot of changes coming to the game like rule changes, coaching changes, conference changes and playoff changes. Perhaps the most intriguing part of the new season will be the new conferences. The Pac-12 is gone, and the Big Ten and SEC are going to be loaded. They both seem to be on the verge of forming super conferences.
The SEC will be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to the conference next year, and the Big Ten is getting a good crop of Pac-12 teams as USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are all joining the conference. Both the Big Ten and the SEC are going to be absolutely loaded next year, and it seems like more schools will potentially join the conferences in the future.
Next season, the College Football Playoff will look different as well as it is expanding to 12 teams. There will also be first round games on college campuses. More teams will have a chance to make the CFP, and there will be more games. It's going to be fun.
Florida State football is coming into this season hungry
Last season was the final year of the four-team College Football Playoff era, and we saw a first. Florida State football finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record and they also won the ACC Championship game to get to 13-0. An undefeated power five conference champion had never been left out of the CFP before, but the Seminoles received the #5 ranking in the final poll. Two one-loss conference champs got in over them.
Florida State football did everything that they could last season, but they were still left out of the College Football Playoff. The main reason why they were left out was because of an injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis. The CFP committee didn't think that the Seminoles were the same team without him, and that is why both Texas and Alabama got in over them.
Head coach Mike Norvell signed a big contract extension in the offseason, and Florida State football is now ready to get to work so that they can find a way into the playoff this year. With the CFP expanding to 12 teams, it'll be much easier to get a bid. If only that format had come one year sooner.
The Seminoles are losing a lot of good talent from last season, but in today's era of college football, you can go to the transfer portal and immediately reload. Mike Norvell and his staff have done a good job in the transfer portal so far this offseason, and that will make an intriguing offseason of position battles. Here are a couple position groups to pay attention to that have some important transfers coming in.
Quarterback
This isn't really going to be a position battle as Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei is going to be the guy next season for the Seminoles. However, the position battle is still one to watch because Uiagalelei is new to the team, and this offseason will be crucial for him.
Another reason to watch is to see how Uiagalelei handles himself knowing that he is going to be the starter next season. He has a couple young players behind him that have little experience, and Uiagalelei has obviously played a significant amount of college football in his day. Sometimes, not having much a competition can hurt a player in the offseason. Uiagalelei has to stay hungry and motivated if he is going to have the offseason that the Seminoles want and need him to have.
Defensive line
Seeing how the defensive line shakes out for Florida State football is going to be interesting because of all the transfers that they have coming in. Marvin Jones Jr., Grady Kelly, Tomiwa Durojaiye and Sione Lolohea are all new-comers via the transfer portal, and they are all hungry to earn starting spots.
Right now, Lolohea is the only projected starter, but there is a long offseason ahead and anything can happen from now until the beginning of the season. It's going to very interesting to see what kind of roles all of these new guys have.
This Florida State team is going to be thinking about how they were left out of the CFP all season long. The Seminoles want to get there badly in 2024.