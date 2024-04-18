Since the inception of the transfer portal, perhaps no one has been a better user of it than Florida State football's head coach, Mike Norvell. Going back to last season, Norvell more or less built a team mostly through portal additions that were good enough to make the College Football Playoff. With the new spring transfer portal window open, the Seminoles' head coach will likely look again to restock his team in hopes finally making the playoff this time around.
During the winter window, Norvell and Florida State football did what they normally do in the portal, adding 15 players, which gave them the No. 4 ranked portal class, per 247Sports. Still, with the spring window open, it gives the Seminoles yet another chance to address some position needs and even reload as they hope to win their second straight ACC title and, this time, not miss the College Football Playoff.
Here are the three players the Florida State football team should target in the spring transfer portal.
Elijah Herring, Linebacker, Tennessee
Florida State football is taking a major hit to their defense this season after losing linebackers Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The Seminoles now have to somehow replace 139 total tackles, two interceptions, and seven sacks, not to mention loads of experience and leadership.
The most notable returner will be redshirt senior DJ Lundy, who played in all 13 games, had 54 total tackles, six for a loss, two sacks, and one interception. But after that, it gets kind of bleak for Florida State at the position. That's not to say there's not talent there; it's more about having players who have some reps under their belt.
One player that Florida State football should target is now former Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Elijah Herring. Beginning as a backup last season, Herring quickly became the starter. He then led the Vols in tackles for the season with 80 total, four for a loss, while recording 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection. As of right now, he's the highest-rated transfer linebacker in the portal.
Shane Calhoun, Tight End, East Carolina
Similar to the linebacker room, the tight end room took a hit with Jaheim Bell heading off to the NFL, not to mention Preston Daniel and Markeston Douglas transferring. There is, however, four-star freshman Landen Thomas. But again — where's the experience for Florida State here?
As of right now, the supposed starter is redshirt senior Kyle Morlock, but the Seminoles need a guy with some snap counts here. One guy who could be suitable is East Carolina's Shane Calhoun.
Calhoun was one of the most experienced players on the entire East Carolina roster. He'll be a fifth-year senior wherever he ends up. He has over 1,800 snap counts in his career, with 63 receptions, 594 yards, and six touchdowns. The spring isn't offering too much at the tight end position right now, so this may be the best it offers.
Dayon Hayes, Defensive Lineman, Pitt
The Seminoles seem to like what they have on the defensive front with Joshua Farmer, who had 48 total tackles and seven sacks last season, and Darrell Jackson, the former Maryland and Miami transfer. But Jackson is coming off an injury-plagued season where he had just one game of playing time.
More than likely, KJ Sampson and Daniel Lyons will be getting a large majority of reps at the defensive tackle position, along with portal addition Grady Kelly. But in football, where injuries are always at hand, having depth at a position like the defensive line seems paramount, especially if the Seminoles have hopes of making the playoff.
One transfer target for Florida State should be defensive lineman Dayon Hayes out of Pitt. Hayes could come in with a wealth of experience, which will make him a hot commodity in the portal. He's coming off his best season yet with the Panthers last year. He recorded 45 total tackles, 10.5 for a loss, four sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble, per Sports-Reference. An addition of Hayes could give the Seminoles one of the best defensive fronts in the ACC.