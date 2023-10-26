Florida State looks to stay undefeated as they face Wake Forest. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Florida State-Wake Forest prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Florida State enters the game at 7-0 on the season. It started with a win over LSU to open the season. LSU was ranked fifth in the nation at the time, and FSU would win 45-24. After a dominating win over Southern Miss, they would escape with Boston College. It was a two-point win over the upset-minded Eagles. Then, they would face Clemson. After being down by three at half, and having two ten-point deficits but forcing overtime. In overtime, they would come away with the win. After a win over Virginia Tech, they would dominate Syracuse, winning 41-3. Last week, it was a win over Duke. FSU was down 10-7 in the first quarter and 20-17 at the half. In the fourth quarter, they scored three touchdowns to win 38-20.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest comes into the game at 4-3 on the season. They won their first three games of the season, taking out Elon, Vanderbilt, and Old Dominion. That was followed by a three-game losing streak. They were upset by Georgia Tech first. Then it was a close loss to Clemson, followed by a loss to Virginia Tech. Last time out, they faced Wake Forest. It was a tied game at the half, and Wake Forest would be down 17-14 after Pitt scored with 1:30 left. Then, with seven seconds left, Wake Forest scored to win the game 21-17.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-Wake Forest Odds

Florida State: -20.5 (-110)

Wake Forest: +20.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Wake Forest Week 9

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Jordan Travis has been the star for Florida State this year. On the season he is 142-219 passing with 1.750 yards and 15 touchdowns. Further, he has 12 big-time throws according to PFF. He has just two interceptions this year with five turnover-worthy passes this season. One of those interceptions came last time out, still, he passed for 268 yards and two scores. Travis has also been solid on the ground. He has scored five times, with three touchdowns on the ground in the last two games. He also has 205 yards this year.

Trey Benson has been solid in the running game for Flordia State as well. He has 489 yards this year with six touchdowns on the ground. He is getting great blocking as well, as is the whole team. Florida State averages almost three yards per carry before first contact this season. Benson also has six yards over 15 yards this season with 17 missed tackles forced. Meanwhile, Lawrance Toafili has 251 yards and two scores on the ground this year.

Meanwhile, Keon Coleman leads the team in receiving this year. He has brought in 31 of 50 targets this year for 472 yards. He has 194 yards after the catch and does not have a drop. Further, he has scored seven times this year. Johnny Wilson joins him. He has brought in 25 of 42 targets this year for 415 yards and two scores. Finally, Jaheim Bell has 291 yards this year with two scores. He has been great after the catch, with 203 yards after the catch.

On defense, Florida State has 17 sacks this year, with 123 quarterback pressures. Joshua Farmer has four sacks this year, while Kalen DeLoach also has three. Meanwhile, in the run game, Flordia State has been stout. They have 120 stops for offensive failures this season in the run game, while they have missed just 40 tackles. They are led by Tatum Bethune and DJ Lundy. Bethune has 11 tackles for offensive failures with 14 total tackles. Lundy has nine tackles for offensive failures in the run game, with 13 tackles. In coverage, thye are led by Renardo Green. Green has six pass breaks up this year, while also having an interception.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread

Mitch Griffis is expected to be back at quarterback for Wake Forest. He missed last week with an injury while being pulled the week before. On the year he has completed 100 of 169 passes this year for 1,200 yards. He also has nine touchdowns this year. He has just three big-time throws according to PFF, and has not had one in the last three games. Meanwhile, he has thrown six interceptions with 20 turnover-worthy passes. Last time out, he completed just eight of 17 passes with an interception.

On the ground, Wake Forest has a two-headed attack. It is led by Demond Claiborne. He has rushed 99 times this year for 471 yards, with 303 of those coming after first contact. Meanwhile, he has scored five times this year. Meanwhile, Justice Ellison has run for 351 yards this year, but he has yet to score on the season.

In the receiving game, Jahmal Banks leads the way this year. He has brought in 38 of 56 targets this year for 433 yards. He has also scored three times this year. Meanwhile, Taylor Morin has come away with 338 yards this year with two touchdowns.

Jasheen Davis and Jacob Roberts lead the way on the pass rush. Davis has 28 quarterback pressures on the year with five sacks. Meanwhile, Roberts has 12 pressures and five sacks as well. In the run game, Dylan Hazen leads the way. He has 23 tackles this year with 16 assists. He has 14 stops for offensive failures in the run game as well. In the passing game, DaShawn Jones leads the way. He has three interceptions this year but still has allowed three touchdowns.

Final Florida State-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest has not been great this year, but still, Wake Forest keeps games close. As an underdog, Wake Forest is 2-1 against the spread as the underdog this year. They have enough on defense to keep Florida State in check to an extent. Florida State is the much better team and will be winning this game. As long as Wake Forest can keep their mistakes in check, they will keep it closer than expected

Final Florida State-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest +20.5 (-110)