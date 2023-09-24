The Clemson football program made four National Championship appearances from 2015 to 2019, but the last few years have not been up to the lofty standards set by Dabo Swinney since taking over as the team's head coach. The elite play of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence has given way to solid but at times unspectacular play from successors like DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik.

On Saturday, the Clemson football team had an upset of the fourth-ranked Florida State football team in their sights only to watch it slip through their fingers late in the game as Heisman candidate Jordan Travis and company took control en route to a 31-24 overtime victory.

Kicker Jonathan Weitz was among the Clemson football players singled out afterward for their role in the team's disappointing loss. Swinney and the Clemson football program got clowned on Twitter after the game by a wide cross-section of fans and analysts.

Swinney's comments after the game were hopeful even after the devastating loss, that left the Tigers with a 2-2 record on the season.

Dabo Swinney: "It breaks my heart where we are, I wish I could say why. All I know is we’ve got a lot of good days ahead. And I believe that." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 23, 2023

Swinney has two national titles to his credit in 2016 and 2018.

If Clemson football is to return to its former glory, Saturday's game could mark a turning point. The Tigers outgained the visiting Seminoles by a final count of 429 to 311 yards, respectively. Klubnik kept pace with Heisman candidate Jordan Travis, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown compared to Travis's 289 yards and two scores.

Next up for the Clemson football team is a road game against the Syracuse Orange next Saturday. A road matchup with the Miami Hurricanes on October 21 could serve as Swinney and the Tigers' next great litmus test. For now, Clemson football fans are left to pick up the pieces of a game that almost returned the program to its former glory and ended with frustration instead.