Floyd Mayweather might be the king of flexing

Floyd Mayweather has extended a helping hand to NBA YoungBoy amid the rapper's challenging time under house arrest while awaiting his federal gun trial, HipHopDX reports. In a video shared on Instagram, Mayweather showcased his opulent lifestyle, sitting in his Rolls Royce next to two briefcases filled with cash. The boxing icon declared, “And the bag — it’s crazy. NBA YoungBoy, see all this? It’s on its way to you. Let’s go.”

Floyd Mayweather says he sending a bag to NBA YoungBoy 💰

pic.twitter.com/4SMal6G4mk — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 27, 2024

Mayweather, known for his extravagant displays of wealth, is no stranger to luxury cars, and the choice of a Rolls Royce to deliver the generous gift aligns with his affinity for high-end vehicles. NBA YoungBoy shares a child with Mayweather's daughter, Yaya Mayweather, and the boxer has previously expressed pride in the rapper's talent and success.

In a podcast interview, Floyd Mayweather praised NBA YoungBoy, calling him a “very talented young kid” and expressing a paternal perspective, stating, “I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him.”

While Mayweather's grand gestures are celebrated by some fans, they have also drawn criticism for his ostentatious lifestyle and displays of extreme wealth. Nevertheless, Mayweather's status as a global sporting icon, both inside and outside the ring, remains undeniable.

The financial support from Mayweather comes at a crucial time for NBA YoungBoy, who is currently navigating legal challenges, including house arrest awaiting a federal gun trial scheduled for the summer. Mayweather's “crazy” bag is a gesture of solidarity and assistance during the rapper's turbulent period.