There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.

King James sent out a straightforward message to the Brodie:

“Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday,” LeBron said as his message to Westbrook. “He’s a veteran. We’ve all had bad shooting nights. I’ve had bad shooting nights. Everybody in this league has had bad shooting nights. Who cares?”

While LeBron is right that everyone has rough shooting nights every once in a while, Westbrook’s 0-for-11 actually etched his name in NBA infamy as the first player in NBA history to miss all their field goals of them volume an entire decade apart. It’s not exactly your run-of-the-mill rough outing.

But credit to Russ, he did play a decent game in other areas, particularly defensively. The poor shooting did little to deter his aggression and focus in trying to slow down Kawhi Leonard, which LeBron also harped on in his response.

“I thought he played a great game. Defensively, he was in tune. He was locked in. He pushed the tempo. He just didn’t make any shots, and that’s okay. He had five steals, two back to back in a critical time when they were trying to post up Kawhi. He just didn’t make any shots, and that’s fine.”

LeBron James made sure to end his message to Russell Westbrook the same way he started it.

“Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday.”