The Philadelphia Flyers look to keep their winning streak going as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers enter the game sitting at 29-19-6 on the year, good for third in the Metropolitan Division. They have now won four straight games, and last time outfaced the Arizona Coyotes. Matt Dumba scored first to open the scoring and give the Coyotes the lead. Morgan Frost scored on a penalty shot in the second period, but the Coyotes retook the lead. Travis Konecny scored to tie the game, but once again, the Coyotes took the lead. In the third, the Flyers would score three times, including an empty net goal by Owen Tippett to seal the game as they would win 5-3.

Meanwhile, the MAple LEafs are 27-16-8 on the year, sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have won five of their last seven games, and last time outfaced the St. Louis Blues. The Maple Leafs opened the scoring just 5:33 into the game on a Bobby McMann goal, and then William Nylander made it 2-0 before the end of the period. The Blues would get one back in the second, but McMann would score two more times in the third, giving him the hat trick and the Maple Leafs the 4-1 win. Still, they could be without one of their top scoring options, as Morgan Rielly could be suspended for a hit in the game with the Senators.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Maple Leafs Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +134

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers enter the game 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 2.91 per game on the season. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 24 assists, good for 49 total points on the year. Konecny has been great when shorthanded this year, sitting with five shorthanded goals on the year. He also has two goals and two assists when shorthanded this year. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee is second on the team in points this year. He has 17 goals and 24 assists for his 41 total points. Farabee is the only other player on the roster with more than 40 points this year.

Owen Tippett sits second on the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 19 goals on the year, plus Tippett has added 13 assists, good for 32 total points. The Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim leads the team in assists this year while sitting fifth on the team in total points. He has four goals and 25 assists this year, for his 29 total points on the season.

The Flyers are one of the worst in the NHL on the power play this year. They sit 31st in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 12.6 percent conversion rate on the season. Still, the Flyers are one of the best in the NHL on the penalty kill, sitting second in the NHL with an 86.3 percent success rate this year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to start in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 15-9-3 on the year with a 2.49 goals against average and a .901 save percentage this year. He has won his last three games while having a 1.67 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. Still, he struggled last time out, saving 20 of 23 shots, good for a .870 save percentage. Still, he got the win in the game.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs come into the game sixth in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 3.45 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 42 goals on the year, while he has also added 21 assists. That places Matthews second on the team in points with 63. Further, he has been solid on the power play, with 11 goals and six assists in those situations. Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 40 assists, good for 66 points on the year. Like Matthews, he has been solid on the power play, coming away with seven goals and 18 assists on the power play. Further, he has two goals and an assist short-handed.

Mitchell Marner sits third on the team in points while sitting third in goals and third in assists. He comes into the game with 22 goals on the year and 35 assists. Six of the goals and 11 of the assets are on the power play this year. Further, the Maple Leafs get a lot of help on the offensive side of things from the blue line. Morgan Rielly comes into the game with seven goals on the year, while also sitting second on the team with 36 assists. That gives him 43 total points on the year, with 16 on the power play. He has just one goal on the power play but does have 15 assists.

The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL on the power play, sitting with a 26.2 percent success rate when up a man. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill this year, coming in with just a 78.5 percent success rate, good for 22nd in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs are expected to start Ilya Samsonov in this game in the net. He is 10-4-6 on the year with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. He has won two of his last three starts but has not been great in goal. In his last three starts, he has a 2.69 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

Final Flyers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Flyers have won games through solid defense, while the Maple Leafs have won games through high offensive production. This will be the first game of the year between the Flyers and Maple Leafs. While Samsonov has not been amazing this year, the Flyers can score than enough goals to overcome that. Take the Maple Leafs in this one.

Final Flyers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-162)