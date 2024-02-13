Ryan Reaves has his teammate's back

For every sport, there are what some would call unwritten rules. Norms and ethics not found in the rulebooks, these unofficial codes of conduct are practiced by athletes, both professional and amateur alike. One such unwritten rule in Hockey revolves around empty-net goals. These goals signal the conclusion of a game. So usually, they're performed in a mild manner, such as simply pushing the puck into the net. Ridly Greig, however, might have overdone it during the Ottawa Senators' Saturday outing against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old centre performed a full slapshot, blasting the puck at full speed. It didn't sit well with Morgan Rielly though. The Leafs defenseman cross-checked Greig, which resulted in a mini-fracas on the ice. (via Sportsnet)

Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

This drew the attention of the hockey community, igniting debates on how empty-net goals are supposed to be executed. One player who gave his two cents was Ryan Reaves. The right winger was clearly on his teammate's side, saying that Reilly's response was appropriate.

“If you rewind to when I came into the league he's probably still laying on the ice. I thought (Rielly's response) was appropriate. I don't see how a kid that young thinks it's appropriate to do something like that,” Reaves said, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Ryan Reaves, on the Ridly Greig empty-net slapshot: "If you rewind to when I came into the league he's probably still laying on the ice. I thought (Morgan Rielly's response) was appropriate. I don't see how a kid that young thinks it's appropriate to do something like that." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 12, 2024

At the moment, the Maple Leafs are bracing for a potential Morgan Rielly suspension. Still, the defenseman made it clear to the entire league that when one faces Toronto, playing around and being a little too extra during endgame moments won't go unchecked.