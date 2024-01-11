The Wild look to end a small losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Minnesota Wild look to end a small losing streak as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers enter the game sitting at 21-14-6 on the year, sitting third in the Metropolitan Division. Still, they have lost seven of their last ten games overall. Last time out they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers were down just 1:29 into the game, and down 2-0 in the first period. Owen Tippett would make it 2-1 in the first period on his goal. In the second, Morgan Frost tied the game on the power play, and the game would remain tied until a shootout. In the shootout, the Flyers would win, taking a 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Wild enter the game sitting at 17-19-4 on the year, which is seventh in the Central Divison. They have lost six of their last seven, including two straight to the Dallas Stars. In the last game with the Stars, it was a disaster. The Stars struck first in the game, coring 16:45 into the first to take a 1-0 lead on Jose Pavelski's 16th goal of the year. In the second, Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz would both score making it 3-0 going into the third. The Wild scored the first goal of the third, but the Stars would pile on, scoring four times in the third period, and would end up winning 7-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Wild Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +108

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers sit 25th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with just 2.83 goals per game this year. Leading the way in goals and points this year is Travis Konecny. Konecny comes in with 21 goals on the year with 16 assists, good for 37 total points. He has been amazing shorthanded. He has scored five times this year when shorthanded. Further, Konecny has two goals and an assist on the power play.

Second on the team in points, this year is Joel Farabee. He comes in with 12 goals and 18 assists good for 30 points. He has also struggled on the powerplay this year, with just three assists. Second on the team in goals, this year is Owen Tippett. He comes in with 14 goals on the year, one of four guys with ten or more goals. The other man with ten or more goals is Sean Couturier, who comes in with ten goals on the year. He also is tied for the lead in power-play goals on the team with three of them. Meanwhile, the leader in assists on the team this year, and assists on the power play is defenseman Travis Sanheim. He comes in with four goals and 21 assists this year, with four assists on the power play.

The Flyers have struggled heavily, sitting 31st in the NHL this year with an 11.4 percent conversion rate. Still, the Flyers are one of the best when man-down. They are second in the NHL with an 86.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill and have scored shorthanded ten times.

Carter Hart is expected to be in the net in this game. He is 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Hart has struggled this month, with a 1-2 record a 3.67 goals against average, and a .889 save percentage on the month. He has allowed four or more goals twice this month.

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild are 24th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 2.88 goals per contest on the season. The Wild are led in points by Kirill Kaprizov. He comes in with 13 goals on the year and 21 assists this year good for 34 points. He has five goals and ten assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 15 goals and 12 assists this year, good for third on the team in points with 27. He has been wonderful on the power play this year with seven goals and two assists this year.

Mats Zuccarello is also having a great year on the power play this year. He comes in with six goals and 24 total assets, with a goal and 14 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Matt Boldy is also playing well this year. He comes in with 14 goals and 12 assists this year, good for 26 total points on the year. He has scored five times on the power play with three assists this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Marco Rossi. Rossi comes in with 12 goals and 12 assists this year, good for 24 total points. He has just one goal and two assists on the power play though.

The Wild sit 21st in the NHL on the power play, sitting with an 18.7 percent success rate. The Wild are also 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, with a 72.8 percent success rate this year.

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 7-9-2 on the year with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has allowed three or more goals in four of his last five starts, with a save percentage below .900 in four of five as well. This has resulted in a 1-4 record in those games.

Final Flyers-Wild Prediction & Pick

Neither team comes into this game very hot, but the goaltending situation for the Wild is concerning. They have to rely on Marc-Andre Fleury as their primary goaltender with the injury to Filip Gustavsson. He is no longer a top-quality goalie in the NHL at his age. Further, the backup, Jesper Wallstedt, has played once this year, allowing seven goals. The Flyers can produce enough chances to take advantage of that in this one. Further, the Wild are about the same level of goal-scoring team as the Wild. The Flyers have the better goaltending situation in this one, and that will be the difference.

Final Flyers-Wild Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (+108)