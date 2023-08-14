Disgruntled superstar Kylian Mbappe is officially the only one left at PSG after Neymar agreed to a €90 million move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, marking the end of his tenure not only in the French capital, but also in Europe.

According to The Independent, Barcelona was the only club actually interested in signing the Brazilian and would've had to sell four players in order to reunite with him. Neymar's services were also offered to Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but none of them saw the 30-year-old as worth the price given his decline in play over the years.

That's honestly not the least bit surprising, either. Aside from injuries, Neymar is inconsistent and tends to be rather toxic in the dressing room as we saw at PSG. His relationship with Mbappe was broken last season and that certainly didn't help the Ligue 1 champions when it came to UCL football.

The Selecao standout was focused on playing in the Champions League again, but there was evidently no one open to forking out nearly €100 million for his services. Al-Hilal is the same team that offered Lionel Messi a record-breaking contract before he decided to take his talents across the pond to Inter Miami instead.

Neymar will join several other stars however, including Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Malcom. He also gets the opportunity to play against Cristiano Ronaldo while helping grow the game in Saudi.

We'll see if he playing at a high enough level in 2026 to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil World Cup squad.