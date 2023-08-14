PSG and Al-Hilal have reached a significant agreement for the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar, signaling his imminent move to Saudi Arabia, reported by goal.com. The deal, reportedly valued at €90 million (£78m/$99m), has been confirmed by both clubs, with personal terms already settled upon.

According to reliable sources such as L'Equipe and journalist Julien Laurens, the two-year contract awaiting Neymar at Al-Hilal will result in an impressive earnings of €160 million (£138m/$175m). This move marks the end of Neymar's six-year tenure with PSG, during which he has scored 118 goals for the club.

The Brazilian forward has been grappling with injury troubles since his record-breaking transfer from Barcelona in 2017. His recent ankle ligament surgery in March was an attempt to address these ongoing issues, and this transfer presents an opportunity for Neymar to rejuvenate his career.

Despite his on-field achievements, Neymar's relationship with the PSG fanbase has been tumultuous. Public disagreements and tensions came to a head when fans protested outside his home earlier this year. Furthermore, as the club ushers in a new era, Neymar was among those players, including Marco Verratti, who were instructed to seek new opportunities.

Neymar's departure also aligns with a larger trend of global superstars making their way to Saudi Arabia this summer. Joining Al-Hilal, Neymar will be part of a team that includes notable names such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and former Barcelona player Malcom.

As Neymar's chapter with PSG draws to a close, his move to Al-Hilal opens up new prospects and challenges for the Brazilian forward, as well as adds to the growing allure of Saudi Arabian football for international talent.