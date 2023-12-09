Fortnite Guides: How to Get The Weeknd Skins

Dive into Fortnite Chapter 5's Fortnite Festival, featuring The Weeknd, and learn how to access exclusive themed cosmetics.

Epic Games is once again pushing the boundaries of gaming and entertainment with the introduction of the Fortnite Festival in Chapter 5. This latest initiative follows the enormous success of previous collaborations with notable artists like Marshmello, Travis Scott, and The Kid LAROI. The Fortnite Festival stands out as a unique in-game event, equipped with a Rock Band-style music mode that promises an immersive and interactive experience for players.

The buzz around this new development soared during The Big Bang live event, which not only featured a performance by Eminem but also served as the platform for the unveiling of three new skins and cosmetic items. This announcement has significantly heightened the anticipation within the Fortnite community. The Fortnite Festival is a clear indication of Epic Games' dedication to delivering unparalleled experiences, marrying the excitement of gaming with the vibrancy of a musical celebration. The event is expected to showcase a remarkable lineup of some of the music industry's most prominent and influential names, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement for the players.

At the center of the Fortnite Festival is the participation of The Weeknd, a globally acclaimed music icon known for his chart-topping hits and unique musical style. As the headliner, The Weeknd is set to perform a selection of his popular songs, providing players with a one-of-a-kind in-game concert experience. This event is more than just a listening session; it is a creative integration of The Weeknd's artistry into the Fortnite universe.

The Weeknd Skins Release Date: December 9, 2023

With December 9 marked as the day the Fortnite Festival goes live, anticipation is mounting for the release of The Weeknd's skin, outfit, and a variety of cosmetic items. To gain access to these exclusive in-game elements, players will need to purchase The Premium Reward Track upgrade for 1,800 V-Bucks. The pinnacle of this track is The Weeknd Outfit, featuring two unique styles – A-side and B-side – each depicting a different aspect of the artist's persona with distinct black or white-suited appearances.

The collaboration between Fortnite and The Weeknd includes more than just skins. An extensive array of themed cosmetic items is set to hit the Item Shop. This includes The Weeknd Combat Outfit, Axe-O Pickaxe, XO Attack Assault Rifle Wrap, XO Attack Special Wrap, XO Back Bling, as well as several emotes like the Popular Vibe and Masked, and the Drop The Beat Loading Screen. Each item has been carefully designed to reflect The Weeknd's style, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the festival's theme.

When will The Weeknd leave the shop?

While Epic Games has not provided a specific end date for the availability of The Weeknd skin in Fortnite, it is expected to follow the availability pattern of previous Icon Series skins, typically staying in the shop for a limited time after launch. Fans and players looking to acquire these distinctive items are encouraged to act swiftly, as they are likely to be available for a limited duration following the Fortnite Festival event.

Additionally, in keeping with the Festival's theme, Fortnite is also rumored to introduce new interactive elements and challenges related to The Weeknd's performance, further enhancing player engagement and immersion in the event. This could include unique in-game activities or challenges that align with the festival's musical theme, offering players new ways to engage with the content and earn special rewards.