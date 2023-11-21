Fortnite's Big Bang, an explosive live event by Epic Games, marking a new beginning for the game on December 2.

As the virtual sun sets on Fortnite's Season OG, Epic Games prepares to launch its most ambitious live event yet, The Big Bang, scheduled for December 2. This event marks a pivotal moment in Fortnite's history, promising to transition the popular game into a new era.

Fortnite's Season OG, known for its nostalgic journey through the Chapter 1 map, has rekindled memories of past seasons with its weekly updates. As this retro experience concludes, The Big Bang is set to captivate players worldwide with a promise of a “new beginning for Fortnite.”

✅ Unforgettable event

✅ Evolving all things as you know them

✅ Memorable reveal toward the end December 2, 2023. 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/xAhMKtmwiG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2023

Scheduled for Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, The Big Bang is not just another live event; it's a phenomenon. Players can begin their experience 30 minutes prior by visiting the Discover section of Fortnite's Battle Royale tile, setting the stage for what's to come. Epic Games encourages players to gather their squads, as The Big Bang will support parties of up to four players, making it a shared experience among friends.

Accessibility is a key feature of The Big Bang. The event is available on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This wide platform availability ensures that no fan is left behind. Additionally, for those who may not have access to a dedicated gaming device during the event, cloud streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna will provide access on computers and mobile devices. This inclusivity demonstrates Epic Games' commitment to making their events accessible to as broad an audience as possible.

In preparation for The Big Bang, Epic Games has issued specific instructions for players. All Fortnite experiences created by Epic will be disabled at 12 p.m. ET on December 2, allowing for a smooth transition to the event. However, creator-made experiences will remain enabled until the Fortnite v28.00 downtime begins at 11:30 p.m. ET. This approach ensures that the transition into The Big Bang is seamless, allowing players to immerse themselves fully in the experience without technical interruptions.

The anticipation for The Big Bang is palpable within the Fortnite community. Players around the globe are eagerly waiting to see how Epic Games will redefine the Fortnite universe. This event is not just a milestone for the game; it's a testament to Epic Games' innovative approach to gaming and its ability to consistently deliver engaging, communal experiences.

As Fortnite continues to evolve, The Big Bang stands as a testament to the game's enduring appeal and its ability to reinvent itself. With this event, Epic Games demonstrates its commitment to keeping the Fortnite experience fresh, exciting, and inclusive for its vast player base.

