Forza Motorsport Update 1.0 Full Patch Notes Includes Various Fixes and Improvements

Forza Motorsport Update 1.0 arrived this week, and we have the full patch notes to inform you of all the new changes. Overall, this update fixes multiple issues, improves stability and performance, and makes many adjustments to many in-game modes and vehicles. Forza Motorsport released earlier this month for Xbox Series X and Steam. So without further ado, let's dive right into these Forza Motorsport patch notes.

Forza Motorsport Update 1.0 Full Patch Notes

We're rolling out #ForzaMotorsport Update 1.0 on Xbox

Series X|S, Windows and Steam. Please restart the

game to ensure you have the latest fixes and

improvements. Here's a snapshot of what's included in

this version with the full release notes posted at https://t.co/bcgeN1mQbH pic.twitter.com/MX1HFX5NOB — Forza Support (@forza_support) October 17, 2023