The newest installment for Forza Motorsport was given a release date and some exciting new details over the weekend. The upcoming racing sim from Turn 10 Studios will be the eighth game in the series and 14th Forza game overall. However, Forza Motorsport (2023) will be a reboot for the series, as it will not be numbered like the previous six installments.

Coming exclusively to PC and Xbox Series X, Forza Motorsport will utilize technology of the newer systems to create a more immersive racing experience.

Here is the trailer:

Release Date: October 10th, 2023

Forza Motorsport will release on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023. It will be available exclusively on Xbox Series X and Steam. Game Pass members can play the game as well. Additionally, the game will launch with three different editions. Here are the prices and add-ons included with each edition:

Standard Edition $69.99 (USD) Base Game

Deluxe Edition $89.99 All of the above Forza Motorsport Car Pass

Premium Edition $99.99 All of the above Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack Forza Motorsport VIP Membership Forza Motorsport Welcome Pack 5 Days Early Access



The Forza Motorsport Car Pass adds 30 cars to the game, one per week. The Race Day Car Pack adds 8 cars new to the series which you can race in on day one.

VIP Members receive permanent 2x boost to base credits, 5 exclusive Forza Edition Cars, exclusive VIP driver gear with 5 colorways to choose from. You also receive a VIP Player Card, VIP Crown Crown Flair, and more.

The Welcome Pack gives you 5 immediate car unlocks as well as bonus credits towards your next car purchase.

Also worth noting is the game's release on Cloud Gaming in Beta form.

Gameplay

Forza Motorsport is a simulation racing game which brings over 500 cars from different eras, with over 100 of them being brand new to the series. Many cars from earlier Forza Motorsports games will return in the newest installment.

While the gameplay looks the same, it will feel completely different due to all the changes in the physics, presentation, and improved AI. Course variety has also improved, with over 20 environments and fan-favorite locations with multiple track layouts.

A time-of-day with weather adds driving conditions that can change the race up in an instant. All of these changes will take place in photorealistic environments with life-like quality graphics we've come to expect from the series.

Multiplayer is also receiving some additions as well. Players will compete for the podium in online events, which will be introduced regularly throughout the course of the game's lifespan.

Online racing will be less hectic with all new AI-powered Forza Race Regulations with tire and fuel strategy. New driver and safety will also be incorporated into the online experience.

Pit crews are making an appearance in the Featured Multiplayer mode, which we'll learn more about later this summer. Of course, if you just want to play with friends and mess around, Free Play is available for everyone.

Story

According to a recent Q&A from the Forza Motorsport Team, a single-player campaign is in the works, which will be called Builders Cup Career Mode. It will feature 800 car performance upgrades you may have to use to steer your way to first place.

We're not quite sure if this means it'll have cutscenes like F1 23's Braking Point or NBA 2K's MyCAREER mode, but hopefully it will utilize the technology of the newer generation systems.

The new game will introduce a completely new car building career mode. We'll learn all about the new single-player features in Forza Monthly, which drops today.

For more information on Forza Motorsport, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.