Fountain of memes as India star flops against South Africa

India opener KL Rahul once again became a butt of jokes on social media following his third consecutive failure in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. KL Rahul who made 4 and 9 in his two previous outings against Pakistan and the Netherlands, was dismissed for 9 off 14 balls against the Temba Bavuma-led side at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. With yet another failure, KL Rahul’s form, or the lack of it is one of the major concerns for Team India. However, fans have already started demanding his ouster from the Indian playing XI after his third single-digit score in as many matches. But more than his failures, his intent is being questioned by both fans and cricket pundits. More often than not KL Rahul has looked tentative in the middle, something former cricketers have pointed out as the prime reason behind his undoing in the prestigious competition Down Under. Some Indian supporters suggested that India would do well to replace KL Rahul with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who has been warming the bench all this while.

They opined that Rishabh Pant’s ability to play aggressive cricket will help India find early momentum against strong teams like South Africa. Additionally, a left and right batting combination at the top of the order will pose problems for opposition teams, considering the other opener Rohit Sharma was a right-hander.

With KL Rahul’s poor run of form showing no signs of ending soon, netizens flooded Twitter with memes and had fun at the India vice-captain’s expense.

This is KL Rahul's World, We are just living in it…bow down for the King Rahul 🙇‍♂️🔥 #INDvsSA #india #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tHZW1xkGzf — abhishek singh (@ABHISHEK_O0O) October 30, 2022

Scenes when KL Rahul visits athiya at her home pic.twitter.com/265vjAmqUj — 🧘🏻‍♂️ | 🌈 (@night_wiing) October 30, 2022

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer too wasn’t impressed with KL Rahul’s performance against South Africa in Perth and even suggested that it was time the team management thought about bringing Rishabh Pant as an opener.

“Going forward, do we stick with KL Rahul? Is there a change needed in the top-order? Sometimes, you are in a form where you’re unable to score runs and you’re failing continuously, then the pressure piles on you. Maybe Rishabh Pant can open the batting for India. That will be a spot for him, and Axar Patel comes back in for the next game (in place of Hooda). India will have to have a look on this matter. It is to be seen if they stick with KL Rahul, or do they want to change something at the top,” Wasim Jaffer told CricTracker. “If Deepak Hooda was not going to bowl then Rishabh Pant would’ve been a better choice. He has played in this condition, he has got runs in Australia, and Deepak Hooda has not played in Australia. And if India was not going to use him as a spinner, then it would have made sense to play Rishabh Pant as an extra batter. It surprised me,” Wasim Jaffer noted.

1983 World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar was critical of India’s batting display against the Proteas and went on to blame the side’s senior batters for the team’s first loss in the T20 World Cup.