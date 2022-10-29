India legend slams Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for making big mistake

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has hit out at Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his bad selection calls in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The out-of-form talismanic Pakistan batter is facing a barrage of criticism from former cricketers after the Men in Green lost their second successive match in the prestigious competition to Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday, putting their chances of qualifying for the semifinals under serious threat.

The Pakistani team’s horror show in the T20 World Cup has invited scathing remarks from Sunil Gavaskar, who reckons Babar Azam’s poor selection choices are to be blamed for their disastrous campaign so far.

Sunil Gavaskar opined that Babar Azam missed a trick by not including Mohammad Wasim Jr in the playing XI against India. The 1983 World Cup winner compared Mohammad Wasim Jr to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and emphasized that the Pakistan cricketer could hit lofty shots as well as move the ball around while bowling.

“They don’t have a very settled middle order. In the T20I matches they played before, Fakhar Zaman played at No.3 or 4. Now he is just part of the squad, but not in the XI. Shan Masood is also there. although he is scoring runs. But I feel their selection hasn’t been good. For Australia’s conditions, if they had a bowler who could seam up, like Mohammad Wasim did against Zimbabwe. And he also played a couple of good shots as well. He has that talent. Unke paas toh Hardik Pandya jaisa player hai (he’s like Hardik Pandya). He’s still new, but I’m just giving you the idea that he can play those lofty shots and can give you a couple of overs as well. And they did not play him against India. They played two spinners. That is okay in Sydney, but at other venues, you need a player who can give you 3–4 overs and can score 30 runs in the last few overs,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Earlier, Pakistani greats, Waqar Younis, and Wasim Akram had launched a stinging attack on Babar Azam, calling him out for his “selfishness”.

The legendary pacers argued that Babar Azam may have become a great batsman but his captaincy was still a work in progress. The duo even questioned his reluctance to bat down instead of his usual opening position to provide the much-needed stability to Pakistan’s vulnerable middle order.

Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram pointed out that to become a great leader Babar Azam needed to focus on how to improve his team’s chances of winning and to attain that he must come out of his comfort zone. But he wasn’t willing to do so and that’s why Pakistan was on the verge of exiting the T20 World Cup in Australia.