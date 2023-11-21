Here's our guide on how to beat the fourth Suppression Tower, Foxsomm Tomb, for the Exorcismal Chronicles in the HSR event.

Exorcismal Chronicles is one of the various sub-events for the ongoing A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail (HSR). In this sub-event, players will have to fight against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. If you need some help for this event, then this guide will certainly help. In this guide, we will cover how to beat Exorcismal Chronicle's Foxsomm Tomb during the HSR event.

HSR Exorcismal Chronicles – Foxsomm Tomb Guide

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event will run for the duration of HSR's Version 1.5. After the initial event duration ends, it will join the ranks of the HSR Conventional Memoir permanent events, following the last patch's Aetherium Wars. Before we dive into the guide for this particular Exorcismal Chronicle, let's first review its basic mechanics.

Exorcismal Chronicles Basics

There are a total of five Suppression Towers that players can unlock during the HSR event. In each one, players will be able to face off against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. Players can get up to three stars for each fight, based on that fight's Objectives. The more stars the player gets, the more total rewards they will receive. While that may seem a bit straightforward, there's something players will have to consider when facing off against the enemies.

The Exorcismal Chronicles have a mechanic called the Fiendfire. While in battle, a flame will appear on the upper left side of the screen, where the turn order is located. If the Fiendfire is beside an ally, it will be green, and once it reaches the top, will charge up the player's Exorcismics, which we will talk about in a bit. If it's beside an enemy, on the other hand, it will be red. Once it reaches the top, it will strengthen the enemy instead, and can potentially deal a lot of damage. To prevent this from happening, players have to use their Ultimates, or any skill that changes Turn Order, to make sure that the Fiendfire is beside an allied unit.

Now let's talk about the Exorcismics. Exorcismics are special attacks similar to the Resonance attacks in Simulated Univers, the Engine of Creation in the Cocolia fight, and so on. These charge up whenever a friendly unit gets a stack of Fiendfire. There are a total of eight Exorcismics that players can get, each with varying effects. For this particular guide, we will assume that you have access to the first five Exorcismics.

Exorcism Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on the total number of Stars they have collected. Below are the rewards that players can get:

3 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

6 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

9 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

12 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits



Foxsomm Tomb Battle Guide

This guide covers the four difficulty levels for the Foxsomm Tomb. Additionally, this Suppression Tower has an Anomaly that affects the enemy:

When an enemy attacks and deals DMG to an ally, that ally will be inflicted with Wind Shear for 2 turn(s), stacking up to 5 time(s). This can only take effect 1 time per action.

While affected by Wind Shear, at the start of each turn, the ally will receive 50% of the attacker's ATK as Wind DoT.

When enemies obtain Fiendfire, the next attack from the unit that obtained Fiendfire will additionally inflict 2 more stack(s) of Wind Shear on the attacked ally.

Difficulty 1

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Alter Aegis Blocks and reflects DMG for all allies.

Enemy Lineup Voidranger: Eliminator (Weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Quantum) Voidranger: Distorter (Weaknesses: Wind, Imaginary) Voidranger: Reaver (Weaknesses: Physical, Lightning)

Suggested Team As the enemies in this round do not have a common weakness, just bring your strongest DPS characters to take them all out. Characters that have follow-up attacks can shine well here, as they can help deal additional damage to the enemy team. Choices for DPS include Himeko, Jingliu, Blade, Dan Heng IL, and Jing Yuan. Free-to-play options include Hook, Qingque, Sushang, Serval, and Arlan. Bring along one or two DPS characters from the list above, then supplement them with a Support character and a Healer. Choices include Tingyun, Yukong, Lynx, and Natasha. You can also bring a Kafka, Guinaifen, and Sampo Nihility team. Make sure to take advantage of the Exorcismic, as the Wind Shear the enemy applies can quickly take your team down.



Difficulty 2

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Alter Aegis Blocks and reflects DMG for all allies.

Enemy Lineup Mara-Struck Warden (Weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum) Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Wind) Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Internal Alchemist (Weaknesses: Physical, Imaginary)

Suggested Team Since two of the enemies in the list are weak to Ice, bring along an Ice DPS. This includes Jingliu, Yanqing, or Herta. Quickly take down the two enemies, then just focus fire on the last enemy. Bringing along Pela is a good idea, as she can apply AoE Ice damage, as well as debuff enemies. As always, take advantage of the Exorcismic, as the enemies can deal a lot of damage. Make sure to reflect those back to the enemy.



Difficulty 3

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 times Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Alter Aegis Blocks and reflects DMG for all allies. Edict: Woe Exile Uses bounce attacks and inflicts Bleed to targets Amulet: Alter Aegis is good as it can reflect any damage the enemy can deal, while also preventing Wind Shear from being applied to your team. Alternatively, Edict: Woe Exile is a good alternative, as using it deals a lot of Physical DMG to the enemy. This deals significant damage to the enemy's Toughness.

Enemy Lineup Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Internal Alchemist (Weaknesses: Physical, Imaginary) The Ascended (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Lightning) Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Wind)

Suggested Team Bring a Physical DPS to this fight since all of the enemies are weak to Physical. Options include Clara and Sushang, as they can easily deal a lot of Physical Damage. Clara in particular is good as her AoE attacks can easily take down a lot of enemies. Alternatively, players can bring an Ice DPS like Jingliu, as she can easily burst down The Ascended and the Ballistarius. The Ascended is the biggest danger, so make sure to take care of her. As you are fighting The Ascended, remember to bring along a Debuff Cleanse. Lynx, Natasha, and Bronya are good options to remove the debuffs The Ascended will place on your team. Again, remember to properly use your Exorcismic skills as they will play a key role in this fight.



Difficulty 4

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Alter Aegis Blocks and reflects DMG for all allies.

Enemy Lineup Stormbringer (Weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Imaginary) Imaginary Weaver (Weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Quantum)

Suggested Team Taking care of the Stormbringer is the highest priority in this difficulty level, as they can dish out a whole lot of damage to your team. You can bring a DPS from any of the elements that she is weak to. Good choices include Himeko or Topaz for Fire, Jingliu or Yanqing for Ice, and Dan Heng IL for Imaginary. Although the Imaginary Weaver is not weak to any of the elements that the Stormbringer is weak to, it can easily be taken down even without Weakness Break. Focus on taking down the Stormbringer first, and taking down the Imaginary Weaver should be a breeze right after. While taking down both the Stormbringer and the Imaginary Weaver, use the Amulet: Alter Aegis to reflect the damage they deal back.



That's all for our guide on how to beat the Foxsomm Tomb Suppression Tower for the Excorcismal Chronicles sub-event during A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in HSR. Players can take their time in beating this event, as it will become a Conventional Memoir once Version 1.5 ends. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.