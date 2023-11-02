Francis Ngannou insisted that his number one focus at the moment is a rematch with Tyson Fury in the near future after his loss.

Francis Ngannou showed the world that he's more than just an MMA fighter when he went toe-to-toe with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And while he did end up on the losing end, the Cameroonian wants a rematch ASAP.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, Ngannou revealed that fighting the Gypsy King is his number one focus right now:

“The rematch is what I want next the most,” Francis Ngannou said.

“As for right now I feel like there are many options for me, but I want to choose wisely, and I would go for the rematch first.”

You can't really blame him. Many fans believed that Ngannou should've won the iconic bout. After all, he did put Fury on the canvas at one point and undoubtedly gave the Englishman a serious run for his money. But, the judges gave Fury the victory.

While a rematch may be what Francis Ngannou wants at the moment, it may take a while. Fury is scheduled to fight Oleksandr Usyk either later this year or in early 2024 with his heavyweight belts on the line. There's also a rematch clause if the Ukrainian does lose.

As Francis Ngannou mentioned, he'll have lots of options for his next boxing fight because, to be honest, no one has ever looked that convincing against Fury. Ngannou proved he's got a bright future in this sport after already conquering the UFC. For what it's worth, Fury did express an interest in fighting Ngannou again, so there's a good chance we see these two go to battle in the future.