Tyson Fury beat Francis Ngannou in a controversial 10-round boxing bout. Many viewers believe Ngannou should have gotten the split-decision win in the Riyadh Season opener. Regardless, Fury plans to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship. The fight has now been pushed back after Fury's tough match.

The Tyson Fury-Usyk fight could happen Spring 2024

Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's manager, confirmed that the original December 23rd date for the Usyk fight is no longer valid, per Michael Benson. Instead, Fury could do the fight as late as early March, which would be the conclusion of Riyadh Season.

The 35-year-old Fury took some hard hits against Francis Ngannou and even got knocked down during the fight. Naturally, he wants to allow his body to recover to be at his best to take on the legendary Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk has been biting at the chomp for a fight with Fury. Like Fury, Usyk has an undefeated record. The Ukrainian boxer recently beat Daniel Dubois via a knockout in late August. Usyk is excited about his matchup against Fury, and after October 28th, the Gypsy King has some work to do.

Francis Ngannou held his own against Fury. In addition to his early know down, he landed a variety of clean hits on the veteran. Fury looked tired at times but was able to do just enough to come away with the win.

During his time off, Tyson Fury can work on his conditioning and continue to get the rust off his fighting skills. The world awaits a great fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk in early 2024.