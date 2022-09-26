Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is used to being doubted by NBA fans, and things don’t appear to have changed heading into the 2022-23 season. DeRozan had a message for his doubters ahead of his 14th NBA season, and he didn’t hold back when discussing the motivation he receives from his haters. Via Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore, DeRozan sounded off on those who continue to doubt him and shared his intent to prove them all wrong.

DeMar DeRozan calls the haters and doubters "free energy." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) September 26, 2022

In regards to the haters and doubters, DeRozan referred to them as “free energy,” indicating that he uses their takes and comments as motivation to be even better. He also expressed his distaste over the narrative that a player is past his prime in their 14th season.

DeMar DeRozan has a message for everyone — he expects to be better this season. DeRozan: "Who comes up with these theories" that a player in Year 14 can't continue to elevate his game? — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) September 26, 2022

“Who comes up with these theories?” DeRozan asked regarding the belief that a player can’t improve after being in the league 14 seasons.

Clearly, DeRozan has a chip on his shoulder and is hoping to have an even more impressive season than the one he turned in with the Bulls last year. In his first year in Chicago, DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting a career-high 35.2 percent from 3-point range. The 33-year-old made the fifth All-Star Game of his career in what was a doubter-silencing campaign.

Despite his performance last year, some people don’t seem to think DeMar DeRozan can up his game to another level in 2022-23. It would be remarkable if he did, considering the numbers he put up in 2021-22, but the 14-year veteran is hoping to keep playing at a sky-high level in the coming campaign, and he had a message for anyone doubting his ability to do so.