The Manning brothers are the gift that keeps on giving to NFL fans. Even after their playing careers, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning continue to be a source of entertainment, thanks in large part to “Manningcast” which is an alternative broadcast coverage of select games.

It’s proven to be a hit in 2021 that ESPN2 has decided to have it again in the 2022 NFL season. And once again, Eli and Peyton are delivering, as they are having a fun time calling Monday night’s showdown between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

"I taught him that!" The Manning brothers react to Geno Smith's jump pass TD to open the game. pic.twitter.com/NStsDe4ret — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

Here are some of the best moments from the brothers so far in the Broncos vs. Seahawks game.

Peyton is a national treasure, haha… close-grip dips with Ed Hochuli — L.O.S. (@Carlosophies) September 13, 2022

“The Jets threw it 59 times and that worked out well for them yesterday.” Peyton Manning throwing shade early 😅 pic.twitter.com/7DbeMiNfJ2 — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

Peyton and Eli Manning react to Broncos QB Russell Wilson being booed in his return to Seattle. #ManningCast 🏈 pic.twitter.com/H57J7S64S1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2022

Of course, the two will always touch on other subjects while doing the Manningcast. Here’s Eli Manning asking Peyton Manning whether he could pull off the dance moves Brian Daboll just did after the head coach steered the New York Giants to an upset road win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

On Brian Daboll's postgame dance. Eli Manning to Peyton: "I want to see you do that same dancing move, Peyt." Peyton: "If you go all season without making fun of my forehead, I will do that dance." Eli: "No dance. No deal. Cannot do it." #ManningCast 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hc5vcjI2KF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2022

Football fans just can’t get enough of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, There’s just a certain charm that both former NFL quarterbacks have that effortlessly make them sound hilarious.

Eli Manning will be with Peyton Manning again next week doing double duties on Manningcast, as they will be covering the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game and the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings showdown.

Expect more hilarity from the brothers to go along with intense NFL games over the course of the 2022 season.