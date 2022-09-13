Twitter goes nuts as Geno Smith throws wild, jump-pass for first touchdown of game vs. Broncos

Geno Smith just gave Seattle Seahawks a thrill right away in Monday night’s showdown with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, as he led his team to a touchdown in the first series of the contest. Using full use of his athleticism, Geno Smith eluded pass rushers going his way before calmly finding tight end Will Dissly, who went on to waltz into the first touchdown score of the contest.

Of course, what Geno Smith just did has sent Lumen Field into pandemonium that has already spilled to Twitter.

Geno Nation, Let's Ride. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 13, 2022

What a play by Geno! — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 13, 2022

Okay who gave Geno Smith permission to be the 3rd most entertaining QB to watch this week? — Adam (@sharpndpensel) September 13, 2022

Geno smith is absoluteley hilarious — PFT Commander (@PFTCommenter) September 13, 2022

The Seahawks entered this game as the home underdogs for clear reasons. With Russell Wilson gone, Seattle no longer has an elite quarterback to run the offense from under center. The Seahawks’ offseason quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock was also one of the most underwhelming ones seen in the NFL in years. Then again, Geno Smith just got the Seahawks the lead by flashing the skill many might have forgotten about. Smith’s dual-threat capabilities still carry some value, and he just showed it with that sleek escape act amid a blitz from the Broncos. Not only that but Smith made people remember that Will Dissly is still in the league.

Smith is not going to be the long-term solution under center for the Seahawks, but so far he’s taking full advantage of the starting opportunity he has again.

Geno Smith signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks worth $3.5 million back in April after serving as Wilson’s top backup in 2021.